Russia launched 4 airstrikes on a recreation center in Zaporizhzhia: consequences shown

In the Zaporizhzhia region, two people were killed and 12 injured, including two children, as a result of Russian strikes on a recreation center. Nine single-story recreation houses were also damaged, UNN writes, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

On August 6, between 05:55 and 06:10, the enemy launched airstrikes with aerial bombs on the territory of a recreation center in one of the settlements of the Zaporizhzhia district. - the report says.

It is noted that, according to preliminary data, two people died.

12 people were injured, including at least two children.

The number of victims is being clarified.

The State Emergency Service also reported that rescuers transported the injured and handed them over to medics, and also evacuated vacationers from dangerous areas.

Currently, emergency workers are extinguishing a fire in an outbuilding, cars, and five open-area fires. 9 single-story recreation houses were damaged. - the report says.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, clarified that the recreation center was hit four times. Russian invaders used high-explosive aerial bombs.

Addition

As a result of the enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia region, three people were injured, and buildings were damaged. Over the past day, the occupiers launched 567 strikes on 16 settlements.