Ministry of Energy: gas import plan for this year fulfilled, and up to half of next year's needs contracted
Kyiv • UNN
Deputy Minister of Energy Roman Andarak announced that Ukraine has fulfilled its gas import plan for this year. Approximately 50% of next year's needs have also been contracted.
The gas import plan for this year has already been fulfilled, and about half of next year's needs have been contracted, Deputy Minister of Energy Roman Andarak announced at a briefing on December 12, UNN reports.
Thanks to international support, we have already completed the repair campaign, the natural gas import plan for the end of this year, and were able to contract about 50% of the needs for next year.
