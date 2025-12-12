$42.270.01
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
10:23 AM • 3702 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
07:00 AM • 12325 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 21658 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 34271 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 43920 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
December 11, 02:13 PM • 36718 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 35654 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
December 11, 01:44 PM • 53134 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 22312 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
Ministry of Energy: gas import plan for this year fulfilled, and up to half of next year's needs contracted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

Deputy Minister of Energy Roman Andarak announced that Ukraine has fulfilled its gas import plan for this year. Approximately 50% of next year's needs have also been contracted.

Ministry of Energy: gas import plan for this year fulfilled, and up to half of next year's needs contracted

The gas import plan for this year has already been fulfilled, and about half of next year's needs have been contracted, Deputy Minister of Energy Roman Andarak announced at a briefing on December 12, UNN reports.

Thanks to international support, we have already completed the repair campaign, the natural gas import plan for the end of this year, and were able to contract about 50% of the needs for next year.

- said Andarak.

Naftogaz increased daily gas imports in December: what are the expectations for the end of the year03.12.25, 15:16 • 2590 views

Julia Shramko

Economy
Energy