Naftogaz increased daily gas imports in December: what are the expectations for the end of the year

$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
01:22 PM • 222 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
12:41 PM • 2058 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine
11:38 AM • 7532 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
09:59 AM • 13134 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 17202 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 25823 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 33828 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 28788 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 38765 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 75500 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
0m/s
100%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Prince Andrew will not receive $600,000 in compensation for eviction from Royal LodgeDecember 3, 03:42 AM • 22441 views
Czech Republic halts modernization of T-72 tanks planned for transfer to UkraineDecember 3, 05:14 AM • 28263 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 32608 views
Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalistDecember 3, 06:33 AM • 21993 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 10327 views
Publications
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 10426 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 32725 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 41808 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 51046 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 49123 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Roksolana Pidlasa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Poland
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 54275 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 56510 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 111665 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 85544 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 101324 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
FAB-500

Naftogaz increased daily gas imports in December: what are the expectations for the end of the year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

Since May 2025, Naftogaz has imported 4.4 billion cubic meters of gas and plans to reach 5 billion cubic meters by the end of the year. In December, daily import volumes increased by 25%, reaching 26 million cubic meters.

Naftogaz increased daily gas imports in December: what are the expectations for the end of the year

"Naftogaz" has imported 4.4 billion cubic meters of gas since May 2025 and plans to increase this figure to 5 billion cubic meters of gas by the end of the year. In December, the company increased daily import volumes by approximately 25%. Serhiy Fedorenko, the group's commercial director, announced this during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

Fedorenko noted that in December, daily imports increased from 21 million to 26 million cubic meters.

The increase has already occurred both due to our contracting and due to the market situation and the industry hedging its risks for gas supply.

– he explained.

According to Fedorenko, the company is not slowing down due to continued attacks on energy infrastructure.

More than 5 billion cubic meters will be imported by the end of the year. The mild weather in November helps a little, but the attacks continue, so we are not reducing current imports. In November alone, "Naftogaz" imported 500 million cubic meters.

– said Fedorenko.

The commercial director clarified that about 80% of the resource is imported by "Naftogaz", and the rest is provided by private companies.

Recall

Russian drones attacked civilian gas infrastructure facilities, which provide gas production and storage, on December 1 and 2. Destruction was recorded, and there were no casualties.

Alla Kiosak

Economy
Energy
War in Ukraine
Naftogaz