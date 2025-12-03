Naftogaz increased daily gas imports in December: what are the expectations for the end of the year

"Naftogaz" has imported 4.4 billion cubic meters of gas since May 2025 and plans to increase this figure to 5 billion cubic meters of gas by the end of the year. In December, the company increased daily import volumes by approximately 25%. Serhiy Fedorenko, the group's commercial director, announced this during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

Fedorenko noted that in December, daily imports increased from 21 million to 26 million cubic meters.

The increase has already occurred both due to our contracting and due to the market situation and the industry hedging its risks for gas supply. – he explained.

According to Fedorenko, the company is not slowing down due to continued attacks on energy infrastructure.

More than 5 billion cubic meters will be imported by the end of the year. The mild weather in November helps a little, but the attacks continue, so we are not reducing current imports. In November alone, "Naftogaz" imported 500 million cubic meters. – said Fedorenko.

The commercial director clarified that about 80% of the resource is imported by "Naftogaz", and the rest is provided by private companies.

Recall

Russian drones attacked civilian gas infrastructure facilities, which provide gas production and storage, on December 1 and 2. Destruction was recorded, and there were no casualties.