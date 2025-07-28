$41.780.01
Ukraine increased booking capacity of the Trans-Balkan route by 2.6 times: why it is important

Kyiv • UNN

 960 views

Ukraine increased booking capacity of the Trans-Balkan gas route by 2.6 times, which expands access to resources from the southern direction. The cost of transportation through this corridor decreased by 25%, opening new opportunities for supply diversification.

Ukraine increased booking capacity of the Trans-Balkan route by 2.6 times: why it is important

The booking capacity of the Trans-Balkan route has increased 2.6 times. As reported by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk, this route "expands Ukraine's access to resources from the southern direction and allows purchasing gas from new exporting countries," UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Details

As reported by the agency, following the auction on the RBP platform, 20% of the capacity of the Trans-Balkan gas route has been booked for August 2025. Previously, it became possible to import gas to Ukraine via the Trans-Balkan route - through Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, and Moldova.

Thanks to the new joint capacity booking product, initiated by the Ministry of Energy and GTSOU, the cost of transportation through this corridor has decreased by 25%, opening new opportunities for supply diversification and the use of Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities.

Ukraine receives Azerbaijani gas via Trans-Balkan corridor for the first time - Naftogaz28.07.25, 09:58 • 3176 views

The route through the Trans-Balkan corridor expands Ukraine's access to resources from the southern direction and allows purchasing gas from new exporting countries. This also creates additional opportunities for European traders to use our UGS facilities.

– noted the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk.

The agency added that the Trans-Balkan direction became available for booking from June this year and is already showing growing demand from the market. At the end of 2024, a guaranteed capacity of 7 million cubic meters per day was established. Currently, the parties are working on increasing the guaranteed capacity to 11.5 million cubic meters per day already in 2025.

Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects28.07.25, 12:11 • 31153 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Economy
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Greece
Bulgaria
Romania
Ukraine
Moldova
