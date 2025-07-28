Ukraine increased booking capacity of the Trans-Balkan route by 2.6 times: why it is important

The booking capacity of the Trans-Balkan route has increased 2.6 times. As reported by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk, this route "expands Ukraine's access to resources from the southern direction and allows purchasing gas from new exporting countries," UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Details

As reported by the agency, following the auction on the RBP platform, 20% of the capacity of the Trans-Balkan gas route has been booked for August 2025. Previously, it became possible to import gas to Ukraine via the Trans-Balkan route - through Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, and Moldova.

Thanks to the new joint capacity booking product, initiated by the Ministry of Energy and GTSOU, the cost of transportation through this corridor has decreased by 25%, opening new opportunities for supply diversification and the use of Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities.

The route through the Trans-Balkan corridor expands Ukraine's access to resources from the southern direction and allows purchasing gas from new exporting countries. This also creates additional opportunities for European traders to use our UGS facilities. – noted the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk.

The agency added that the Trans-Balkan direction became available for booking from June this year and is already showing growing demand from the market. At the end of 2024, a guaranteed capacity of 7 million cubic meters per day was established. Currently, the parties are working on increasing the guaranteed capacity to 11.5 million cubic meters per day already in 2025.

