Ukraine receives Azerbaijani gas via Trans-Balkan corridor for the first time - Naftogaz

Ukraine is importing Azerbaijani gas via the Trans-Balkan route for the first time, Naftogaz Group announced on Monday, writes UNN.

Naftogaz Group has concluded its first agreement for the purchase of Azerbaijani gas with SOCAR Group company - SOCAR Energy Ukraine. Also, for the first time, a test gas supply is being carried out via the Trans-Balkan corridor along the route Bulgaria - Romania - Ukrainian border. - Naftogaz reported.

"This is a small step in terms of volume, but a strategically important one that opens the way to long-term cooperation. And also another example of diversifying supply sources and strengthening Ukraine's energy security," said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

