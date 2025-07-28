$41.780.01
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
Ukraine receives Azerbaijani gas via Trans-Balkan corridor for the first time - Naftogaz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1510 views

Naftogaz Group has concluded its first agreement on the purchase of Azerbaijani gas with SOCAR Energy Ukraine. The test gas supply is being carried out via the Trans-Balkan corridor through Bulgaria and Romania.

Ukraine receives Azerbaijani gas via Trans-Balkan corridor for the first time - Naftogaz

Ukraine is importing Azerbaijani gas via the Trans-Balkan route for the first time, Naftogaz Group announced on Monday, writes UNN.

Naftogaz Group has concluded its first agreement for the purchase of Azerbaijani gas with SOCAR Group company - SOCAR Energy Ukraine. Also, for the first time, a test gas supply is being carried out via the Trans-Balkan corridor along the route Bulgaria - Romania - Ukrainian border.

- Naftogaz reported.

"This is a small step in terms of volume, but a strategically important one that opens the way to long-term cooperation. And also another example of diversifying supply sources and strengthening Ukraine's energy security," said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

Trans-Balkan Corridor: Ukraine opens new gas route27.05.25, 14:19 • 3634 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
Naftogaz
Bulgaria
Romania
Ukraine
