Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficient

$42.090.03
48.790.00
ukenru
Exclusive
08:21 AM • 2126 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
08:10 AM • 2518 views
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIAPhotoVideo
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 4700 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 10572 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
07:17 AM • 8104 views
Zelenskyy arrives in Turkey: meetings with Erdogan and Trump's special envoy Witkoff expectedPhoto
05:06 AM • 23508 views
Trump sent a Pentagon delegation to Kyiv to resume peace talks
03:05 AM • 17269 views
Trump administration secretly developing new plan to end war in Ukraine with Russia - Axios
November 18, 10:19 PM • 28971 views
US State Department approves $105 million sale of Patriot equipment to UkrainePhoto
November 18, 07:06 PM • 49789 views
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – ZelenskyyVideo
November 18, 06:35 PM • 38838 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1m/s
71%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump surprised by the duration of the war in Ukraine and has "another deal with Putin"VideoNovember 18, 11:06 PM • 27205 views
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv and several regions due to ballistic missile threatNovember 19, 12:52 AM • 20086 views
The German government will approve a reduction in payments to Ukrainians this weekNovember 19, 01:42 AM • 20997 views
Russia has scrambled its Tu-95MS strategic bombersNovember 19, 02:01 AM • 25022 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure: emergency power outages introduced in several regions05:59 AM • 12536 views
Publications
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 4724 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 10585 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past managementNovember 18, 02:26 PM • 46127 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 65245 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 108367 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mohammed bin Salman
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Ternopil
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhoto07:49 AM • 1824 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 21126 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 23018 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 41006 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 42552 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Tu-95

Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficient

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4748 views

Ukraine expects the first gas supplies via the Greek route in January 2026, which is more expensive than the Polish LNG terminal. This route, although flexible, requires cooperation with five operators.

Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficient

In January 2026, the first gas supplies to Ukraine via the Greek route are expected. Mykhailo Honchar, president of the Center for Global Studies "Strategy XXI", expert on energy security and geopolitics, told UNN journalist which direction is the most economically viable and whether such supplies can cover the country's needs.

Details

Ukraine has several options for importing gas in liquefied form, but some of them are more expensive due to complex logistics and several operators. The expert calls the Polish LNG terminal in Świnoujście the most convenient route, which provides a short distance and minimal bureaucratic risks. In contrast, the route through Greece is more difficult to coordinate and more expensive to transport. That is why the economic attractiveness of different directions differs significantly.

The most profitable is through Poland, through the Świnoujście LNG terminal. Here the route is shorter and there is only one country along the way - Poland. And through Greece, you have to work with five operators, which complicates and makes supplies more expensive. But after the unification of tariffs, this route becomes not only technically, but also commercially possible.

- emphasizes the expert.

Ukraine also has an alternative through the Turkish LNG terminal Marmara Ereğlisi in the Sea of Marmara, but it loses to the Greek option. All LNG cargoes arriving at the Revithoussa terminal can originate from any country - the USA, Qatar, Algeria. This makes the route flexible, although more expensive than the northern options.

We can receive liquefied gas from anywhere - from the United States, Qatar or Algeria - with whom we agree. In Greece, this gas is regasified at the Revithoussa LNG terminal and supplied through the Greek gas transmission system to the Trans-Balkan pipeline and flows in reverse to Ukraine. But in commercial terms, LNG supplies lose to purely pipeline routes, where gas flows from the EU market through Poland, Slovakia or Hungary to Ukraine. There, tariffs are lower, as there are no LNG transshipment operations from tanker to shore and regasification.

- says Mykhailo Honchar.

Earlier, it became known that Ukraine also received gas supplies from the United States via another sea route. Approximately 100 million cubic meters of natural gas were delivered to the mobile LNG terminal in Klaipėda, Lithuania. The volume of the batch is small.

These small volumes are used to test options for various supplies in case of severe frosts, when additional volumes will be needed. And there may be other batches, larger in volume, depending on needs, prices and availability of money for purchases."

- says the expert.

Ukraine already has reserves in underground storage facilities and continues to use its own production, although some facilities have been damaged. And supplies through Greece can become an additional element of diversification, which increases the country's energy stability in the winter period in the conditions of Russian aggression. Similar technical tests took place earlier, when Ukrainian companies checked the possibility of transporting LNG from different countries. Now the route is actually ready for regular operation.

"A technical test was already conducted earlier, and then the LNG delivery route through Greece was checked. In December 2024, D.Trading performed an experimental delivery through the Revithoussa LNG terminal. Technically, everything works, but it was necessary to make it commercially viable. Therefore, tariff unification became a key factor. And now we can use this direction if necessary."

Ukraine continues to expand its gas import capabilities to reduce dependence on individual routes and increase system stability.

Ukraine lacks another 750 million euros for gas imports - Zelenskyy03.11.25, 23:49 • 3784 views

Alla Kiosak

EconomyTechnologiesPublications
Frosts in Ukraine
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Algeria
Greece
Qatar
Slovakia
Turkey
United States
Hungary
Ukraine
Poland