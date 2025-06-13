Poland and Ukraine double the capacity of the GTS: the Ministry of Energy explained what this means

Gas transmission system operators of Poland and Ukraine will double the guaranteed throughput capacity, the Ministry of Energy reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Gas transmission system operators of Poland and Ukraine have agreed to temporarily increase the level of guaranteed throughput capacity in the direction of Ukraine from 6.4 to 12.4 million m³ per day. Part of the additional capacity will be offered already during the monthly auction for July 2025, which will be held on June 16 - the Ministry of Energy reported.

The parties, as reported, have previously studied "additional opportunities for gas transportation to Ukraine." As a result - the achievement of the above agreement.

"We are constantly working on diversifying supplies and expanding existing routes. This is an important decision, as the Polish route is one of the most important directions for gas imports to Ukraine," said German Galushchenko, Minister of Energy of Ukraine. - The role of this route will only grow, because the gas transmission system of Poland provides access to diversified sources of natural gas, including liquefied gas from all over the world".

"To ensure stable capacity on a more permanent basis, Gaz-System is reconstructing the Hermanowice GMS," the statement said.

Earlier in May, gas transmission system operators agreed to extend the proposal of the existing guaranteed capacity for the 2025/2026 gas year, the Ministry of Energy noted.

