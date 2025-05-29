New gas route for Ukraine: the first auction announced

As part of the product launched by five countries for transporting gas from Greece to Ukraine via the Trans-Balkan route, the first auction for booking capacity for June will take place on May 29, the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine announced on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

The monthly product of joint guaranteed capacity is jointly offered by the GTS operators of Bulgaria, Greece, Moldova, Romania and Ukraine for the period from June to October 2025.

The joint capacity product for the transportation of natural gas from Greece to Ukraine is offered along the Trans-Balkan route.

Booking of the monthly capacity of the product for June 2025 in the amount of 31,356,129 kWh/day will be available on the Regional Booking Platform (RBP) on May 29, 2025.

Due to the limited time before the start of the auction, "in the event that a significant amount of the proposed capacity remains unbooked, the GTS operators will consider holding another capacity auction by the end of the month, the time of which will be announced jointly," the company said.

In the future, auctions are planned to be held on the fourth Monday of each month. The distribution of capacity will be carried out on the principle of a single-price auction.

Access to additional capacities for importing natural gas to Ukraine on competitive terms is an important element of gas supply security. Ensuring the commercial attractiveness of the Trans-Balkan route is especially important in the context of the shortage of available capacities at some Central European connection points, which became evident after the latest auctions for the summer months. We will continue our joint work with neighboring GTS operators and other interested parties to expand opportunities for gas transportation to Ukraine - said Acting Director General of OGTSU Vladyslav Medvedev.

Auction participants will not be able to access national virtual trading points and exit points in the countries along the route, except for Ukraine. This is done to use the product only for deliveries to Ukraine,

The product is expected to lead to increased congestion of the GTS operators' infrastructure along the route.

