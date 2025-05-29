$41.590.09
A new meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO
08:40 AM • 1698 views

A new meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 5632 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

06:00 AM • 24618 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 46532 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 91964 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 97925 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 108484 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 100180 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 170966 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 73715 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

New gas route for Ukraine: the first auction announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 720 views

Gas transmission system operators from five countries have offered a joint product for gas transportation from Greece to Ukraine. The auction for booking capacity for June will take place on May 29.

New gas route for Ukraine: the first auction announced

As part of the product launched by five countries for transporting gas from Greece to Ukraine via the Trans-Balkan route, the first auction for booking capacity for June will take place on May 29, the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine announced on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

The monthly product of joint guaranteed capacity is jointly offered by the GTS operators of Bulgaria, Greece, Moldova, Romania and Ukraine for the period from June to October 2025.

The joint capacity product for the transportation of natural gas from Greece to Ukraine is offered along the Trans-Balkan route.

Booking of the monthly capacity of the product for June 2025 in the amount of 31,356,129 kWh/day will be available on the Regional Booking Platform (RBP) on May 29, 2025.

Due to the limited time before the start of the auction, "in the event that a significant amount of the proposed capacity remains unbooked, the GTS operators will consider holding another capacity auction by the end of the month, the time of which will be announced jointly," the company said.

In the future, auctions are planned to be held on the fourth Monday of each month. The distribution of capacity will be carried out on the principle of a single-price auction.

Access to additional capacities for importing natural gas to Ukraine on competitive terms is an important element of gas supply security. Ensuring the commercial attractiveness of the Trans-Balkan route is especially important in the context of the shortage of available capacities at some Central European connection points, which became evident after the latest auctions for the summer months. We will continue our joint work with neighboring GTS operators and other interested parties to expand opportunities for gas transportation to Ukraine

- said Acting Director General of OGTSU Vladyslav Medvedev.

Auction participants will not be able to access national virtual trading points and exit points in the countries along the route, except for Ukraine. This is done to use the product only for deliveries to Ukraine,

The product is expected to lead to increased congestion of the GTS operators' infrastructure along the route.

Trans-Balkan Corridor: Ukraine opens new gas route27.05.25, 14:19 • 3270 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Greece
Bulgaria
Romania
Ukraine
Moldova
