US circulates draft resolution on security forces in Gaza in UN Security Council - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 830 views

The United States has circulated a draft resolution to members of the UN Security Council on the establishment of an international force in Gaza for a period of at least two years. This force will be an "enforcement force," not a peacekeeping one, and will operate until the end of 2027 with the possibility of extension.

The US on Monday sent a draft resolution to several members of the UN Security Council on the creation of an international force in Gaza for a period of at least two years, citing a copy of the document obtained by Axios, writes UNN.

Details

"The draft resolution, which has been given 'sensitive but unclassified' status, would give the US and other participating countries a broad mandate to govern Gaza and ensure security until the end of 2027, with the possibility of extension thereafter," the publication says.

The draft resolution, it is noted, will form the basis for negotiations between UN Security Council members in the coming days, "the goal of which is to vote on the creation of the force in the coming weeks and deploy the first troops to Gaza by January," a US official said.

A US official stressed that the International Security Force (ISF) would be an "enforcement force, not a peacekeeping force."

The force, it is reported, will include military personnel from several participating countries, and its creation will be carried out in agreement with the Gaza "Peace Council," which, according to US President Donald Trump, he will lead.

The project also stipulates that the Peace Council will operate at least until the end of 2027.

According to the draft, the ISF will be responsible for the security of Gaza's borders with Israel and Egypt, the protection of civilians and humanitarian corridors, and the training of new Palestinian police forces with whom they will cooperate in their mission.

The ISF will also "stabilize the security situation in the Gaza Strip, ensuring the demilitarization process of the Gaza Strip, including the destruction and prevention of the restoration of military, terrorist and offensive infrastructure, as well as the final decommissioning of weapons of non-state armed groups," the draft states.

"This implies that the mandate includes the disarmament of Hamas, if the group or its elements do not do so voluntarily. The draft resolution also states that the ISF will undertake 'additional tasks that may be required to support an agreement on Gaza,'" the publication says.

As stated, the ISF is intended to provide security in Gaza during a transitional period, during which Israel is to gradually withdraw troops from the rest of Gaza, and the Palestinian Authority is to carry out reforms that will allow it to take control of Gaza in the long term.

As Axios previously reported, countries such as Indonesia, Azerbaijan, Egypt, and Turkey have expressed willingness to provide troops.

The draft resolution states that the ISF will be deployed in Gaza "under a single command acceptable to the Peace Council."

It is emphasized that the creation of the forces and their operations will be carried out "in close cooperation and consultation with Egypt and Israel."

The forces will be authorized to "take all necessary measures to fulfill their mandate in accordance with international law, including international humanitarian law."

The draft resolution also calls for an expansion of the powers of the Peace Council as a "transitional governance administration" to prioritize and raise funding for the reconstruction of Gaza until the Palestinian Authority "satisfactorily completes its reform program" and after approval by the Peace Council.

According to the draft resolution, the Peace Council "will oversee and support a Palestinian technocratic, apolitical committee of competent Palestinians from the Gaza Strip... which will be responsible for the day-to-day operation of the civil service and administration of Gaza."

A US official said he expects the Peace Council to become operational before the technocratic committee is established.

The draft also states that assistance will be provided by organizations cooperating with the Peace Council, including the UN, the Red Cross, and the Red Crescent. Any organization that misuses or diverts aid will be banned.

US offered Hamas safe exit from Israeli-controlled areas of Gaza – Axios31.10.25, 02:11

Julia Shramko

