Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry summoned Russian ambassador after 'Iskander' missile hit embassy in Kyiv

Azerbaijan summoned the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia after an Iskander missile fell on the territory of the Azerbaijani embassy during a night attack on Kyiv on November 14, damaging buildings and diplomatic infrastructure. Baku expressed a strong protest and demands official explanations and an investigation. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, writes UNN.

Details

During the meeting, a strong protest was expressed regarding the fall of one of the Iskander-type missiles on the territory of the Azerbaijani Embassy as a result of a missile and drone attack on the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, around 01:00 AM on November 14. A corresponding note was handed to the Ambassador.

The Russian side was informed that the explosion caused the complete destruction of part of the embassy's perimeter fence, damage to structures, official vehicles, the administrative building, and the consular section, as well as serious damage to the territory of the diplomatic mission. Fortunately, there were no human casualties.

It was emphasized that such attacks had occurred previously and contradict the norms and principles of international law. In particular, on March 10, 2022, as a result of an airstrike on the building of the Honorary Consulate of Azerbaijan in Kharkiv, the administrative building was seriously damaged, and an official vehicle was destroyed.

It was also noted that as a result of a Kinzhal missile strike by Russia on January 2, 2024, a crater approximately 3 meters in diameter was formed about 35 steps from the embassy's administrative building, and an unexploded ordnance was found at a depth of 8 meters.

In addition, it was reported that on August 28, 2025, as a result of an airstrike approximately 50 meters from the Azerbaijani embassy in Ukraine, the administrative building, consular section, and ambassador's residence were damaged, and the territory of the diplomatic mission itself was seriously damaged.

It was also recalled that on August 8 and 18, 2025, drone attacks were carried out on the SOCAR oil depot in Odesa region, as a result of which employees were injured and the infrastructure was seriously damaged.

It was emphasized that all these facts raise questions about the deliberate nature of the missile strikes.

The Russian side was also reminded that it had been informed of all these cases through official notes, and the coordinates of the buildings housing Azerbaijani diplomatic missions in Ukraine were provided back in April 2022. At that time, the Russian side assured that these coordinates would be taken into account by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that such attacks on diplomatic missions are unacceptable, and a proper investigation and detailed explanations were demanded.

