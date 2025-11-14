Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry summoned Russian ambassador after 'Iskander' missile hit embassy in Kyiv

$42.060.03
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
01:27 PM • 560 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 4216 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
11:47 AM • 7570 views
The death toll from the night attack in Kyiv has risen to six: the body of another deceased person has been found
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 34777 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
08:55 AM • 24362 views
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
07:50 AM • 28652 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
November 14, 07:18 AM • 53872 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
November 13, 09:46 PM • 98435 views
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
November 13, 06:55 PM • 131899 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
The number of injured in Kyiv region has risen to six, including a childPhotoNovember 14, 03:34 AM • 20416 views
Drone operators destroyed a Russian "turtle tank" and "dismantled" enemy infantry one by one - SBGSVideoNovember 14, 04:03 AM • 25610 views
Attack on Kyiv: 1 person killed, 24 injured, over 40 rescuedPhotoNovember 14, 04:13 AM • 61691 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: three dead and 26 injured reportedPhotoNovember 14, 06:10 AM • 46289 views
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27PhotoNovember 14, 07:19 AM • 55727 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo01:27 PM • 494 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 4116 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhoto12:13 PM • 7348 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 34732 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 269007 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo01:27 PM • 494 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in court01:14 PM • 1446 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the world09:46 AM • 17022 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 80555 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 79100 views
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry summoned Russian ambassador after 'Iskander' missile hit embassy in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 940 views

Azerbaijan summoned the Russian ambassador after an 'Iskander' missile fell on the territory of the Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv on November 14, expressing protest and demanding an investigation. This is not the first incident that has caused damage to Azerbaijani diplomatic facilities in Ukraine.

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry summoned Russian ambassador after 'Iskander' missile hit embassy in Kyiv

Azerbaijan summoned the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia after an Iskander missile fell on the territory of the Azerbaijani embassy during a night attack on Kyiv on November 14, damaging buildings and diplomatic infrastructure. Baku expressed a strong protest and demands official explanations and an investigation. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, writes UNN.

Details

During the meeting, a strong protest was expressed regarding the fall of one of the Iskander-type missiles on the territory of the Azerbaijani Embassy as a result of a missile and drone attack on the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, around 01:00 AM on November 14. A corresponding note was handed to the Ambassador.

The Russian side was informed that the explosion caused the complete destruction of part of the embassy's perimeter fence, damage to structures, official vehicles, the administrative building, and the consular section, as well as serious damage to the territory of the diplomatic mission. Fortunately, there were no human casualties.

It was emphasized that such attacks had occurred previously and contradict the norms and principles of international law. In particular, on March 10, 2022, as a result of an airstrike on the building of the Honorary Consulate of Azerbaijan in Kharkiv, the administrative building was seriously damaged, and an official vehicle was destroyed.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - Zelenskyy14.11.25, 09:18 • 53872 views

It was also noted that as a result of a Kinzhal missile strike by Russia on January 2, 2024, a crater approximately 3 meters in diameter was formed about 35 steps from the embassy's administrative building, and an unexploded ordnance was found at a depth of 8 meters.

In addition, it was reported that on August 28, 2025, as a result of an airstrike approximately 50 meters from the Azerbaijani embassy in Ukraine, the administrative building, consular section, and ambassador's residence were damaged, and the territory of the diplomatic mission itself was seriously damaged.

It was also recalled that on August 8 and 18, 2025, drone attacks were carried out on the SOCAR oil depot in Odesa region, as a result of which employees were injured and the infrastructure was seriously damaged.

It was emphasized that all these facts raise questions about the deliberate nature of the missile strikes.

The Russian side was also reminded that it had been informed of all these cases through official notes, and the coordinates of the buildings housing Azerbaijani diplomatic missions in Ukraine were provided back in April 2022. At that time, the Russian side assured that these coordinates would be taken into account by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that such attacks on diplomatic missions are unacceptable, and a proper investigation and detailed explanations were demanded.

Russia is not for the first time targeting both the embassy building and other objects related to Azerbaijan: Aliyev condemned the attack on Kyiv14.11.25, 14:07 • 1066 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
