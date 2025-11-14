Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - Zelenskyy

$42.040.02
48.650.04
ukenru
07:11 AM • 388 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 14: heating problems recorded in two districts of the city
06:10 AM • 4296 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: three dead and 26 injured reportedPhoto
November 13, 09:46 PM • 54296 views
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
November 13, 06:55 PM • 94973 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
November 13, 04:42 PM • 97927 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 195780 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
November 13, 02:39 PM • 104394 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
November 13, 11:45 AM • 98782 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 171093 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 09:10 AM • 46718 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire at an industrial facility in SumyPhotoNovember 13, 10:01 PM • 36713 views
Evening explosions in Donetsk: the center of the occupied city is de-energized, metallurgical plant hit - social networksVideoNovember 13, 10:29 PM • 42254 views
Night explosions in Kyiv: air defense is working, UAV hit a residential buildingNovember 13, 10:58 PM • 63382 views
Kyiv is under a massive combined enemy attack: hits on residential buildings, fires, and woundedNovember 13, 11:22 PM • 78850 views
Attack on Kyiv: 1 person killed, 24 injured, over 40 rescuedPhoto04:13 AM • 10772 views
Publications
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 195820 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 171114 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 67143 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 55366 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 111985 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Kyiv Oblast
Bila Tserkva
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 60311 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 60358 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 49892 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 88043 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 87533 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Social network
SWIFT

Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones. 4 people were killed, dozens wounded, high-rise buildings and the Azerbaijani embassy were damaged.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - Zelenskyy

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with approximately 430 drones and 18 missiles. At least 4 people were killed, and dozens were injured. In Kyiv, dozens of buildings were damaged, and fragments of an "Iskander" missile hit the Embassy of Azerbaijan. Strikes were also recorded in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Sumy regions, where a "Zircon" missile launch was preliminarily recorded. This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writes UNN.

Since night, our emergency services have been working at the sites of Russian strikes. A vile shelling. As of now, dozens of people are known to be injured, including children and a pregnant woman. Unfortunately, four people have died. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Approximately 430 drones and 18 missiles were involved in the attack, including ballistic and aeroballistic missiles.

- Zelenskyy reported.

He also noted that it was a specially calculated attack to inflict as much harm as possible on people and civilian infrastructure. In Kyiv alone, there is destruction in dozens of high-rise buildings. The Embassy of Azerbaijan was damaged by fragments of an "Iskander" missile. The main direction of the attack was Kyiv, with strikes also on the Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions.

According to preliminary data, in the morning, the Russians used a "Zircon" missile in the Sumy region. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has already reported on the progress of rescue operations at the sites. I thank everyone who helps our people. Air Force Commander Anatoliy Kryvonozhko also reported on the results of air defense operations. I thank our soldiers for their excellent work.

- the President noted.

"Ukraine is responding to these strikes with long-range force, and the world must stop these attacks against life with sanctions. Russia can still sell oil and build its schemes. All this must be stopped. A lot of work is being done with partners to strengthen air defense, but it is not enough. Additional systems and interceptor missiles are needed. Europe and the United States can help. We count on real solutions. Thank you to everyone who helps," Zelenskyy added.

Russian attack on Kyiv on November 14: heating problems recorded in two districts of the city14.11.25, 09:11 • 378 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkrainePolitics
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Ihor Klymenko
9K720 Iskander
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv