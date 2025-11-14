Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - Zelenskyy

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with approximately 430 drones and 18 missiles. At least 4 people were killed, and dozens were injured. In Kyiv, dozens of buildings were damaged, and fragments of an "Iskander" missile hit the Embassy of Azerbaijan. Strikes were also recorded in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Sumy regions, where a "Zircon" missile launch was preliminarily recorded. This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writes UNN.

Since night, our emergency services have been working at the sites of Russian strikes. A vile shelling. As of now, dozens of people are known to be injured, including children and a pregnant woman. Unfortunately, four people have died. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Approximately 430 drones and 18 missiles were involved in the attack, including ballistic and aeroballistic missiles. - Zelenskyy reported.

He also noted that it was a specially calculated attack to inflict as much harm as possible on people and civilian infrastructure. In Kyiv alone, there is destruction in dozens of high-rise buildings. The Embassy of Azerbaijan was damaged by fragments of an "Iskander" missile. The main direction of the attack was Kyiv, with strikes also on the Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions.

According to preliminary data, in the morning, the Russians used a "Zircon" missile in the Sumy region. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has already reported on the progress of rescue operations at the sites. I thank everyone who helps our people. Air Force Commander Anatoliy Kryvonozhko also reported on the results of air defense operations. I thank our soldiers for their excellent work. - the President noted.

"Ukraine is responding to these strikes with long-range force, and the world must stop these attacks against life with sanctions. Russia can still sell oil and build its schemes. All this must be stopped. A lot of work is being done with partners to strengthen air defense, but it is not enough. Additional systems and interceptor missiles are needed. Europe and the United States can help. We count on real solutions. Thank you to everyone who helps," Zelenskyy added.

