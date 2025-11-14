Russian attack on Kyiv on November 14: heating problems recorded in two districts of the city
Planned power outage schedules are in effect in Kyiv on November 14. Local emergency outages caused by the night attack have been eliminated, but there are heating disruptions in Desnianskyi and part of Podilskyi districts.
On the morning of November 14, scheduled power outages are in effect in Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko.
According to the mayor, local emergency outages that occurred as a result of the night attack by Russian occupiers have been eliminated.
Currently, heating disruptions have been recorded in the Desnianskyi district and part of the Podilskyi district.
Utility workers are working to restore heat. We are not recording any water supply disruptions
As a result of the combined Russian attack on Kyiv, three people died, and 26 were injured, including children. Nine people were hospitalized, including a pregnant woman.