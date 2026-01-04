$42.170.00
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 194430 views
Underwater cable between Finland and Estonia damaged by ship coming from Russia - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Finnish police are investigating damage to a telecommunications cable between Helsinki and Tallinn. The cargo ship Fitburg, en route from St. Petersburg, dragged its anchor along the seabed, severing the communication line.

Finnish police are investigating an incident involving damage to a telecommunications cable connecting Helsinki and Tallinn. According to the investigation, the 132-meter cargo ship Fitburg, en route from St. Petersburg to Haifa, Israel, dragged its anchor along the seabed for several tens of kilometers before it severed the communication line. This was reported by Euractiv, writes UNN.

Details

The vessel was detained by Finnish authorities on December 31 in the Gulf of Finland. Police initiated criminal proceedings on charges of aggravated property damage and interference with telecommunications. Currently, a court in Helsinki has arrested one crew member, an Azerbaijani citizen, for one week. Also, one Russian citizen and two other individuals have been banned from leaving the country.

EU to strengthen infrastructure and counter Moscow's shadow fleet: Kallas on damage to cables between Estonia and Finland01.01.26, 18:07 • 5060 views

In total, the ship's crew consists of 14 people, including citizens of Russia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan.

Context of hybrid threat

The cable belongs to the Finnish telecommunications group Elisa and is located in Estonia's exclusive economic zone. Given a number of similar accidents involving energy and communication infrastructure in the Baltic Sea in recent years, European experts and politicians view the incident as part of a "hybrid war" by Russia.

Chief investigator Kimmo Huhta-aho confirmed that the nature of the damage indicates a prolonged impact of the anchor chain on the seabed before direct contact with the cable.

Damage to fiber optic cable found in the Baltic Sea - Latvian Prime Minister04.01.26, 21:05 • 2308 views

Stepan Haftko

