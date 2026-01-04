Damage to fiber optic cable found in the Baltic Sea - Latvian Prime Minister

$42.170.00
03:52 PM • 9066 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
03:39 PM • 13133 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 38194 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 25793 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 39908 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 50143 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 56356 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 54945 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 50494 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 65198 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Maduro's detention: Lithuania recalled how the Venezuelan leader supported Russia's aggression against UkraineJanuary 4, 09:56 AM • 9776 views
In Russia, a military Kamaz truck carrying personnel was blown up: the occupiers suffered lossesVideoJanuary 4, 11:37 AM • 13328 views
Zelenskyy announced the appointment of a new head of the State Border Guard Service soonJanuary 4, 01:19 PM • 13488 views
OPEC+ agreed to maintain stable oil production despite disagreements among members01:35 PM • 8398 views
Kadyrov appeared in public with a cane after reports of his hospitalization01:58 PM • 16548 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 90939 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 109655 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 119497 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 255729 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 191698 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Marco Rubio
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
State Border of Ukraine
Iran
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideo05:30 PM • 4288 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in Venezuela04:22 PM • 5136 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhoto03:02 PM • 5838 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 21484 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 69203 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
The New York Times

Damage to fiber optic cable found in the Baltic Sea - Latvian Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 608 views

Damage to a private company's fiber optic cable has been discovered near Liepāja in the Baltic Sea. Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa announced that Latvian communication users were not affected, and the police are investigating the incident.

Damage to fiber optic cable found in the Baltic Sea - Latvian Prime Minister

Damage to an optical cable belonging to a private company was discovered in the Baltic Sea, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa announced on Sunday evening, writes UNN.

Damage to an optical cable belonging to a private company has been discovered in the Baltic Sea near Liepāja (a city in Latvia, on the coast of the Baltic Sea - ed.). Latvian communication users were not affected by the incident. I am in contact with the Crisis Management Center and responsible services, while the state police have launched an investigation, and the circumstances are being clarified.

- wrote Prime Minister of the Republic of Latvia Evika Siliņa on X.

Arvis Zile, head of the Latvian Crisis Management Center, told Latvian television that Latvian authorities received information about possible damage to a fiber optic cable in the Baltic Sea on Saturday from Lithuanian authorities. According to Zile, as Yle writes, the cable break was confirmed on Sunday.

The exact cause of the cable break has not yet been released.

The underwater cable was reportedly damaged on Friday. Telecommunications in Latvia were not affected by the damage, Latvian media reported.

EU to strengthen infrastructure and counter Moscow's shadow fleet: Kallas on damage to cables between Estonia and Finland

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Technology
Social network
Latvia
Baltic Sea