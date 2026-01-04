Damage to fiber optic cable found in the Baltic Sea - Latvian Prime Minister

Damage to an optical cable belonging to a private company was discovered in the Baltic Sea, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa announced on Sunday evening, writes UNN.

Damage to an optical cable belonging to a private company has been discovered in the Baltic Sea near Liepāja (a city in Latvia, on the coast of the Baltic Sea - ed.). Latvian communication users were not affected by the incident. I am in contact with the Crisis Management Center and responsible services, while the state police have launched an investigation, and the circumstances are being clarified. - wrote Prime Minister of the Republic of Latvia Evika Siliņa on X.

Arvis Zile, head of the Latvian Crisis Management Center, told Latvian television that Latvian authorities received information about possible damage to a fiber optic cable in the Baltic Sea on Saturday from Lithuanian authorities. According to Zile, as Yle writes, the cable break was confirmed on Sunday.

The exact cause of the cable break has not yet been released.

The underwater cable was reportedly damaged on Friday. Telecommunications in Latvia were not affected by the damage, Latvian media reported.

