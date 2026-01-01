EU to strengthen infrastructure and counter Moscow's shadow fleet: Kallas on damage to cables between Estonia and Finland

The EU will continue to strengthen its critical infrastructure, including through investments in new cables, enhanced surveillance, providing additional repair capabilities, and countering Moscow's shadow fleet, which also serves as a springboard for hybrid attacks. This is how EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas reacted to the damage to underwater cables between Estonia and Finland, UNN reports.

Details

Kallas noted that since the beginning of Russia's war, there has been a clear trend of disruptions in the Baltic Sea. Europe's critical infrastructure remains at high risk of sabotage.

I thank Finland for its prompt and decisive action in seizing the vessel and crew yesterday, suspected of damaging the underwater cables. As the investigation continues, Europe remains vigilant and is in close contact with Finland and Estonia - added the EU's chief diplomat.

Kallas also emphasized that the EU will continue to strengthen its critical infrastructure, including through investments in new cables, enhanced surveillance, providing additional repair capabilities, and countering Moscow's shadow fleet, which also serves as a springboard for hybrid attacks.

Finland detained a vessel from Russia on suspicion of sabotaging an underwater cable between Helsinki and Estonia

Recall

Damage to an underwater telecommunications cable between Helsinki and Tallinn was recorded in the Gulf of Finland. The Finnish police are investigating the incident in cooperation with other authorities.