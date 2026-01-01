EU to strengthen infrastructure and counter Moscow's shadow fleet: Kallas on damage to cables between Estonia and Finland

$42.350.03
01:04 PM • 20240 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
11:27 AM • 22311 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
10:32 AM • 22314 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 21724 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 105830 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 111408 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 41817 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 39343 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 34567 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 27883 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Trump voiced a New Year's wish for peace during a party at Mar-a-LagoVideoJanuary 1, 07:47 AM • 24062 views
Chinese scientists experimentally confirmed Niels Bohr's correctness in his debate with EinsteinJanuary 1, 08:01 AM • 78355 views
Due to Russian attacks, power outages in Volyn, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions, schedules continue - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 1, 08:05 AM • 21767 views
In Volyn, fires at critical infrastructure facilities were extinguished after a Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoJanuary 1, 08:12 AM • 18990 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral11:39 AM • 19109 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral11:39 AM • 19195 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 105849 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 64396 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 96455 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 93820 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Rustem Umerov
Hakan Fidan
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Ankara
Turkey
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideo12:15 PM • 12819 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 25782 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 27220 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 64383 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 27118 views
Technology
Social network
TikTok
YouTube
Heating

EU to strengthen infrastructure and counter Moscow's shadow fleet: Kallas on damage to cables between Estonia and Finland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas announced the strengthening of critical infrastructure after damage to underwater cables between Estonia and Finland. The EU will invest in new cables, enhance surveillance, and counter Moscow's shadow fleet.

EU to strengthen infrastructure and counter Moscow's shadow fleet: Kallas on damage to cables between Estonia and Finland

The EU will continue to strengthen its critical infrastructure, including through investments in new cables, enhanced surveillance, providing additional repair capabilities, and countering Moscow's shadow fleet, which also serves as a springboard for hybrid attacks. This is how EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas reacted to the damage to underwater cables between Estonia and Finland, UNN reports.

Details

Kallas noted that since the beginning of Russia's war, there has been a clear trend of disruptions in the Baltic Sea. Europe's critical infrastructure remains at high risk of sabotage.

I thank Finland for its prompt and decisive action in seizing the vessel and crew yesterday, suspected of damaging the underwater cables. As the investigation continues, Europe remains vigilant and is in close contact with Finland and Estonia

- added the EU's chief diplomat.

Kallas also emphasized that the EU will continue to strengthen its critical infrastructure, including through investments in new cables, enhanced surveillance, providing additional repair capabilities, and countering Moscow's shadow fleet, which also serves as a springboard for hybrid attacks.

Finland detained a vessel from Russia on suspicion of sabotaging an underwater cable between Helsinki and Estonia01.01.26, 15:08 • 1892 views

Recall

Damage to an underwater telecommunications cable between Helsinki and Tallinn was recorded in the Gulf of Finland. The Finnish police are investigating the incident in cooperation with other authorities.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Kaya Kallas
Helsinki
European Union
Finland
Tallinn
Estonia