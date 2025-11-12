$42.010.06
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 2952 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
12:03 PM • 11958 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 30897 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 56717 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 77998 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 119784 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 55915 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 83976 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 68600 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Turkish military plane crash: Erdogan announced that the "black box" has been found

Kyiv • UNN

 • 512 views

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the discovery of the "black box" of the C130 military transport aircraft that crashed on November 11. So far, the bodies of 19 victims have been found, and the search for the last one is ongoing.

Turkish military plane crash: Erdogan announced that the "black box" has been found

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the discovery of the "black box" of a C130 military transport aircraft that crashed on the Georgian-Azerbaijani border on November 11, and the start of an expert examination, UNN reports with reference to Anadolu.

"We have found the bodies of 19 victims, the search for the remains of the last one continues," the Turkish leader said at an expanded meeting of the Justice and Development Party.

The President of Turkey noted that the work at the crash site is being monitored in real time.

We are monitoring the work "on the ground" in real time and will ensure a thorough investigation to clarify all the circumstances of what happened 

- he said.

President Erdogan also announced that the Turkish Ministry of National Defense and the Communications Directorate under the Administration of the Turkish Head of State regularly inform the public and will continue to do so in the future.

In addition, the Turkish leader called on the country's citizens to remain vigilant regarding false information about the crash of a military transport aircraft on the Georgian-Azerbaijani border.

Turkey's Ministry of Defense stated that there were 20 people on board the military plane that crashed in Georgia11.11.25, 17:00 • 3058 views

Recall

Earlier, the Turkish Ministry of Defense reported that a C130 military transport aircraft, en route from Azerbaijan to Turkey, crashed on the Georgian-Azerbaijani border. The Turkish agency published the personal data of the servicemen who died in the plane crash.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Technology
Road traffic accident
Lockheed C-130 Hercules
Azerbaijan
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Turkey