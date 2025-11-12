Turkish military plane crash: Erdogan announced that the "black box" has been found

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the discovery of the "black box" of a C130 military transport aircraft that crashed on the Georgian-Azerbaijani border on November 11, and the start of an expert examination, UNN reports with reference to Anadolu.

"We have found the bodies of 19 victims, the search for the remains of the last one continues," the Turkish leader said at an expanded meeting of the Justice and Development Party.

The President of Turkey noted that the work at the crash site is being monitored in real time.

We are monitoring the work "on the ground" in real time and will ensure a thorough investigation to clarify all the circumstances of what happened - he said.

President Erdogan also announced that the Turkish Ministry of National Defense and the Communications Directorate under the Administration of the Turkish Head of State regularly inform the public and will continue to do so in the future.

In addition, the Turkish leader called on the country's citizens to remain vigilant regarding false information about the crash of a military transport aircraft on the Georgian-Azerbaijani border.

Turkey's Ministry of Defense stated that there were 20 people on board the military plane that crashed in Georgia

Recall

Earlier, the Turkish Ministry of Defense reported that a C130 military transport aircraft, en route from Azerbaijan to Turkey, crashed on the Georgian-Azerbaijani border. The Turkish agency published the personal data of the servicemen who died in the plane crash.