Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guarantees
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure Ukrainians
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
Publications
Exclusives
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure Ukrainians
Europe must help Ukraine make a difficult choice - Turkish Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that Europe should help Ukraine make "certain difficult choices" to prevent greater losses. Turkey continues to facilitate negotiations between the parties, recalling the progress made in Istanbul in the summer.

Europe must help Ukraine make a difficult choice - Turkish Foreign Minister

Europe must help Ukraine make "certain difficult choices." This was stated in an interview with CNN Turk by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, reports UNN.

Details

He drew attention to the ongoing hostilities on the ground, stating that the dynamics of the war are constantly changing in favor of one side or the other.

Here, Europe must help Ukraine make some difficult choices. Indeed, one choice or another, one decision or another is very difficult for Ukraine. But to prevent greater losses, that is, for the greater good, it is necessary to prevent a catastrophe here, to avoid evil. … So, choices must be made. I know it's hard for them. Especially the territorial issue is incredibly difficult. May God not let anyone experience such a thing

- said the diplomat.

According to him, Turkey continues to facilitate negotiations between the two sides. He recalled that last summer they held three rounds of negotiations, during which significant progress was made.

"This also laid the groundwork for the negotiations that are ongoing today. We are ready to play this positive role," Fidan assured.

Recall

At the end of November, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that a potential peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia would ensure peace for 50-70 years. He noted that both countries are now closer to peace, and Putin is ready for a ceasefire under certain conditions.

Turkey on Macron's plans for "assurance forces" for Ukraine: first a ceasefire, then discussion of deployment27.11.25, 12:48 • 2983 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Hakan Fidan
Turkey
Ukraine