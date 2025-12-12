Europe must help Ukraine make a difficult choice - Turkish Foreign Minister

Europe must help Ukraine make "certain difficult choices." This was stated in an interview with CNN Turk by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, reports UNN.

He drew attention to the ongoing hostilities on the ground, stating that the dynamics of the war are constantly changing in favor of one side or the other.

Here, Europe must help Ukraine make some difficult choices. Indeed, one choice or another, one decision or another is very difficult for Ukraine. But to prevent greater losses, that is, for the greater good, it is necessary to prevent a catastrophe here, to avoid evil. … So, choices must be made. I know it's hard for them. Especially the territorial issue is incredibly difficult. May God not let anyone experience such a thing - said the diplomat.

According to him, Turkey continues to facilitate negotiations between the two sides. He recalled that last summer they held three rounds of negotiations, during which significant progress was made.

"This also laid the groundwork for the negotiations that are ongoing today. We are ready to play this positive role," Fidan assured.

At the end of November, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that a potential peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia would ensure peace for 50-70 years. He noted that both countries are now closer to peace, and Putin is ready for a ceasefire under certain conditions.

