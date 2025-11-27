Turkey on Macron's plans for "assurance forces" for Ukraine: first a ceasefire, then discussion of deployment

Turkey's Ministry of Defense said on Thursday that a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia must be reached before discussing the possibility of deploying "assurance forces," UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the forces would include French, British, and Turkish servicemen. Ankara, which has maintained warm relations with both Moscow and Kyiv during the war, said it was open to discussing such a deployment, but only if the conditions were defined, the publication writes.

First, a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine must be established. Then, the framework of the mission must be defined with a clear mandate and the degree of participation of each country. - the ministry said at a press briefing in response to a question about Macron's comments.

Addition

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the creation of a new joint working group - led by France and Great Britain with the participation of the USA and Turkey. It aims to clarify the exact details of the military support that Europe will provide under a peace agreement.

