Turkey on Macron's plans for "assurance forces" for Ukraine: first a ceasefire, then discussion of deployment

$42.300.10
48.950.00
ukenru
11:04 AM • 704 views
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
08:20 AM • 6668 views
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 16871 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
07:27 AM • 13063 views
New US special envoy warned Europe that Russia is accumulating missiles - NYT
November 27, 01:49 AM • 34503 views
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico
November 26, 03:50 PM • 35342 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
November 26, 03:49 PM • 69725 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
November 26, 03:41 PM • 34288 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
November 26, 03:07 PM • 31666 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
November 26, 03:02 PM • 21895 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
2.1m/s
90%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia stamps out fake lawsuits against Ukraine in temporarily occupied Crimea - CNSNovember 27, 02:18 AM • 22154 views
SSO showed the elimination of an enemy DRG member and the capture of two more in the Donetsk directionVideoNovember 27, 02:50 AM • 15292 views
"Scum and monsters": Trump emotionally reacted to The New York Times article about his agingNovember 27, 03:23 AM • 22342 views
ISW: Russia will be able to fully capture Donetsk Oblast in August 2027 at current rates of advanceNovember 27, 04:30 AM • 8730 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"06:49 AM • 7124 views
Publications
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhoto09:33 AM • 7302 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 16893 views
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified themNovember 26, 04:04 PM • 34548 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhotoNovember 26, 03:49 PM • 69737 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideoNovember 26, 02:17 PM • 38814 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Ursula von der Leyen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Great Britain
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"06:49 AM • 7556 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 41304 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 75305 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 91412 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 91109 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Gold

Turkey on Macron's plans for "assurance forces" for Ukraine: first a ceasefire, then discussion of deployment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 708 views

The Turkish Ministry of Defense stated that a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia is a mandatory condition for discussing the deployment of "assurance forces." Ankara is ready for discussion, but only after clear conditions for the mission are established.

Turkey on Macron's plans for "assurance forces" for Ukraine: first a ceasefire, then discussion of deployment

Turkey's Ministry of Defense said on Thursday that a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia must be reached before discussing the possibility of deploying "assurance forces," UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the forces would include French, British, and Turkish servicemen. Ankara, which has maintained warm relations with both Moscow and Kyiv during the war, said it was open to discussing such a deployment, but only if the conditions were defined, the publication writes.

First, a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine must be established. Then, the framework of the mission must be defined with a clear mandate and the degree of participation of each country.

- the ministry said at a press briefing in response to a question about Macron's comments.

Addition

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the creation of a new joint working group - led by France and Great Britain with the participation of the USA and Turkey. It aims to clarify the exact details of the military support that Europe will provide under a peace agreement.

"Coalition of the Willing": US-backed working group to address "final security guarantees" in case of peace agreement - Politico26.11.25, 09:49 • 2838 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Emmanuel Macron
France
Great Britain
Turkey
United States
Ukraine