Zelenskyy in Turkey seeks to leverage US pressure on Russia to resume negotiations

Details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to use growing US pressure on Moscow to resume stalled diplomatic efforts to end the war with Russia. - the publication writes, citing sources.

Zelenskyy will travel to Turkey on Wednesday to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

A source in the publication noted that Turkey has played a mediating role in the war, hosting previous talks between Ukraine and Russia. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan may personally convey the results of the talks to Moscow, which is not sending anyone to the meeting, if a positive outcome is reached, particularly regarding a possible prisoner exchange.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he is in Spain today, and tomorrow he will have meetings in Turkey, preparing to intensify negotiations and working to resume exchanges and the return of prisoners.

US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will visit Turkey on November 19 to join talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Witkoff, who previously participated in diplomatic efforts regarding Ukraine and the Gaza ceasefire, met with Putin.

Zelenskyy announced a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday, November 19. He plans to discuss ways to achieve a just peace for Ukraine.