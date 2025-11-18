Zelenskyy in Turkey seeks to leverage US pressure on Russia to resume negotiations

$42.070.02
48.790.20
ukenru
07:06 PM • 7180 views
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – ZelenskyyVideo
06:35 PM • 13640 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
04:46 PM • 19026 views
Ukrenergo introduces hourly power outages for the entire Wednesday, November 19
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 28458 views
In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 39726 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
November 18, 02:05 PM • 22953 views
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
November 18, 12:54 PM • 24571 views
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
November 18, 11:49 AM • 26190 views
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
November 18, 08:43 AM • 25858 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
November 18, 07:59 AM • 31946 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1.9m/s
76%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
DBR launches internal investigation over "Mindich tapes"November 18, 12:32 PM • 8760 views
Cloudflare commented on the global outage that affected many websites: what they saidNovember 18, 01:52 PM • 12339 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past managementNovember 18, 02:26 PM • 22754 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhoto04:02 PM • 6134 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"04:06 PM • 5434 views
Publications
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past managementNovember 18, 02:26 PM • 22893 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 39714 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 90352 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 120153 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 111085 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Pedro Sánchez
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Spain
Turkey
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"04:06 PM • 5556 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhoto04:02 PM • 6396 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 32086 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 34458 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 35109 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
IRIS-T
Series
Heating

Zelenskyy in Turkey seeks to leverage US pressure on Russia to resume negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 958 views

President Zelenskyy will travel to Turkey to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. The purpose of the visit is to leverage growing US pressure on Moscow to resume diplomatic efforts to end the war with Russia.

Zelenskyy in Turkey seeks to leverage US pressure on Russia to resume negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to use growing US pressure on Moscow to resume efforts to end the war with Russia, which are currently on hold. This is reported by Bloomberg, citing sources, according to UNN.

Details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to use growing US pressure on Moscow to resume stalled diplomatic efforts to end the war with Russia.

- the publication writes, citing sources.

Zelenskyy will travel to Turkey on Wednesday to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

A source in the publication noted that Turkey has played a mediating role in the war, hosting previous talks between Ukraine and Russia. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan may personally convey the results of the talks to Moscow, which is not sending anyone to the meeting, if a positive outcome is reached, particularly regarding a possible prisoner exchange.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he is in Spain today, and tomorrow he will have meetings in Turkey, preparing to intensify negotiations and working to resume exchanges and the return of prisoners.

US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will visit Turkey on November 19 to join talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Witkoff, who previously participated in diplomatic efforts regarding Ukraine and the Gaza ceasefire, met with Putin.

Zelenskyy will travel to Turkey on Wednesday to renew US involvement in diplomatic efforts to end the Russian invasion.

Zelenskyy announced a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday, November 19. He plans to discuss ways to achieve a just peace for Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Bloomberg L.P.
Spain
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Hakan Fidan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine