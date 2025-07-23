Ukrainian delegation met with Erdogan before talks in Istanbul

The Ukrainian delegation held a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan before the talks in Istanbul, said Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Before the meeting in Istanbul, the Ukrainian delegation, led by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, arrived in Ankara and held an important meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. They conveyed greetings from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy - Yermak wrote.

According to him, during the meeting, gratitude was expressed to Turkey and Erdoğan "for consistent political and security support for Ukraine throughout the war with Russia." "We are also grateful to Turkey for being ready to provide a negotiation platform and facilitate diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine," Yermak noted.

"We talked about the security situation, challenges to regional stability, as well as prospects for further defense cooperation between our states," Yermak said.

As reported by Anadolu, the meeting with Erdoğan at the presidential complex took place behind closed doors for the press.

Also, according to him, "we had a meeting today with the senior advisor to the President of the Republic of Turkey, Akif Çağatay Kılıç, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Hakan Fidan."

"A constructive conversation. Grateful for the meeting," Yermak emphasized.

Addition

Negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul are expected around 7 p.m.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Çırağan Palace in the Beşiktaş district.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formed a delegation for peace talks with international partners and Russia in Istanbul, Turkey, on July 23. The delegation, led by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, included a total of 14 people.