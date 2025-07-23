$41.770.05
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 3096 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 11127 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Exclusive
10:37 AM • 53257 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
09:26 AM • 56472 views
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 61711 views
Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case
07:59 AM • 69284 views
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
July 23, 06:28 AM • 153889 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
July 23, 05:05 AM • 81254 views
50 days of Trump for Russia: the term is not fixed - State Department
July 22, 10:51 PM • 79094 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy
July 22, 06:15 PM • 84590 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Ukrainian delegation met with Erdogan before talks in Istanbul

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1222 views

The Ukrainian delegation, led by Rustem Umerov, met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara. The security situation, regional stability, and defense cooperation were discussed.

Ukrainian delegation met with Erdogan before talks in Istanbul

The Ukrainian delegation held a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan before the talks in Istanbul, said Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Before the meeting in Istanbul, the Ukrainian delegation, led by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, arrived in Ankara and held an important meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. They conveyed greetings from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

- Yermak wrote.

According to him, during the meeting, gratitude was expressed to Turkey and Erdoğan "for consistent political and security support for Ukraine throughout the war with Russia." "We are also grateful to Turkey for being ready to provide a negotiation platform and facilitate diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine," Yermak noted.

"We talked about the security situation, challenges to regional stability, as well as prospects for further defense cooperation between our states," Yermak said.

As reported by Anadolu, the meeting with Erdoğan at the presidential complex took place behind closed doors for the press.

Also, according to him, "we had a meeting today with the senior advisor to the President of the Republic of Turkey, Akif Çağatay Kılıç, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Hakan Fidan."

"A constructive conversation. Grateful for the meeting," Yermak emphasized.

Addition

Negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul are expected around 7 p.m.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Çırağan Palace in the Beşiktaş district.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formed a delegation for peace talks with international partners and Russia in Istanbul, Turkey, on July 23. The delegation, led by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, included a total of 14 people.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Yermak
Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Hakan Fidan
Ankara
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
