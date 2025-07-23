Russia proposed to Ukraine to form three working groups that will work online. This was announced by the head of the Russian delegation and advisor to the Russian dictator Volodymyr Medinsky, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.

According to Medinsky, the Ukrainian side decided to consider the proposal regarding the working groups.

In Istanbul, negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations have concluded.

At the beginning of the negotiations, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed hope that during the third round, the parties would hold substantive and results-oriented consultations on the memoranda exchanged by Ukraine and Russia during the previous meeting.

