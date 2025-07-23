During negotiations in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian sides agreed on exchanges not only of military personnel but also of civilians. This was reported by the Russian state agency TASS, which is a propaganda resource, according to UNN.

"The Russian Federation and Ukraine have agreed on exchanges not only of military personnel but also of civilians," a TASS source reported.

In Istanbul, negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations have concluded.

At the beginning of the negotiations, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed hope that during the third round, the parties would hold substantive and results-oriented consultations on the memorandums exchanged by Ukraine and Russia during the previous meeting.

