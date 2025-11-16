$42.060.00
Peaceful dialogue between Ukraine and Russia is inevitable, negotiations should take place in Turkey - the country's Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that the war between Ukraine and Russia will inevitably end with a negotiation process. He considers Turkey the most suitable place for negotiations, as it is the only place acceptable to both sides.

Peaceful dialogue between Ukraine and Russia is inevitable, negotiations should take place in Turkey - the country's Foreign Minister

The war between Ukraine and Russia will inevitably end with a negotiation process. This conviction was expressed on the A Haber TV channel by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the most suitable place for negotiations is Turkey, as it is the only acceptable place for both sides.

The war must end. We consider negotiations inevitable. Personally, I believe that negotiations will resume. Of course, we cannot go into details. It may happen in Turkey, it may happen elsewhere, but I believe that this peace will definitely come.

- said the diplomat.

He emphasized that the war has been going on for the fourth year, and its global consequences are felt very acutely, with hostilities now at their worst point, as the parties are focused on destroying energy and transport infrastructure, and the war has turned into a "drone war."

"No one can move anywhere, only those who disregard losses are advancing," Fidan summarized.

Recall

Earlier, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov held meetings in Turkey with the Minister of Defense, the head of intelligence, and the President's advisor.

Following the meetings, Umerov announced agreements with Russia regarding the release of 1200 Ukrainians from captivity.

