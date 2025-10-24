$41.900.14
Erdogan said Turkey is ready to host Trump-Putin talks at any time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 682 views

Turkish President Erdogan said that Ankara is ready to host talks between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Turkey aims to become a platform for dialogue between the parties.

Erdogan said Turkey is ready to host Trump-Putin talks at any time

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that Ankara is ready to become a platform for negotiations between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin at any moment if the parties make an appropriate decision. The president said this during a conversation with journalists, reports Hurriyet, writes UNN.

Details

Answering journalists' questions about a possible US-Russia summit, which was previously planned in Budapest but never took place, Erdoğan emphasized that Turkey's role in mediation remains key.

We are ready to take such a step at any time. It's a pity that the meeting in Budapest did not take place. We believe that any dialogue will be useful for ending this war 

– said the Turkish leader.

Erdoğan also emphasized that from the beginning of the Russian invasion, Turkey advocated for a just peace and tried to maintain a balance in relations with both Moscow and Kyiv.

We have good relations with both sides and the trust of each of them. This gives us an advantage on the path to peace, and we intend to use this situation for the benefit of humanity 

– added the president.

Ankara has repeatedly offered to resume the so-called "Istanbul peace formula," which provided for a negotiation process mediated by Turkey, but no concrete progress has been achieved yet.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
White House
Donald Trump
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Ankara
Turkey
Budapest
Kyiv