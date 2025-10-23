Trump-Putin meeting still possible, but it must yield tangible positive results - White House
Kyiv • UNN
A meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin is only possible if it yields tangible positive results. Trump wants action from Putin, not just talk, said White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.
A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is possible, but it must yield a tangible positive result. Trump wants actions from Putin, not just talks, said White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt, as reported by UNN.
While he did say that he believes Russia wants peace and is eager to make a peace deal, he also expressed his belief that this is not the case. Again, the President wants to see action, not just words. And I think the President is incredibly motivated by the success of his Middle East peace deal to get a result. And he wants this war to end. He's been talking about it for 9 months in office, and he's growing increasingly frustrated with the lack of progress on both sides of this war.
She stated that a meeting between Putin and Trump is not ruled out.
I think the President and the entire administration hope that one day it can happen again, but we want to make sure that this meeting brings tangible positive results.
Recall
United States President Donald Trump announced that he had canceled a planned meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Budapest.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that the idea of holding talks with US President Donald Trump in Budapest belonged to the US, and also expressed hope that the meeting would be rescheduled.