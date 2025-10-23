Trump-Putin meeting still possible, but it must yield tangible positive results - White House

A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is possible, but it must yield a tangible positive result. Trump wants actions from Putin, not just talks, said White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt, as reported by UNN.

While he did say that he believes Russia wants peace and is eager to make a peace deal, he also expressed his belief that this is not the case. Again, the President wants to see action, not just words. And I think the President is incredibly motivated by the success of his Middle East peace deal to get a result. And he wants this war to end. He's been talking about it for 9 months in office, and he's growing increasingly frustrated with the lack of progress on both sides of this war.