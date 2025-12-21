Iraq, experiencing its worst water shortage in a century, is forced to use its main resource – oil – to ensure the nation's survival. Due to the critical shallowing of the Tigris and Euphrates, Baghdad has signed a multi-billion dollar framework agreement with Ankara, which effectively turns crude oil exports into a tool for water security. This is reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

Under the agreement, Turkish companies will build new dams and land reclamation systems in Iraq to improve water use efficiency. Funding will come through a special fund, which will receive money from the daily sale of an agreed amount of Iraqi oil.

For the first time, there is a clear and binding mechanism to ensure sustainable water supply in the Tigris and Euphrates. The mechanism obliges both parties to maintain a continuous water flow based on Iraq's actual needs in agriculture, industry, and human consumption. – said Iraqi Prime Minister's advisor Torhan al-Mufti.

Diplomatic breakthrough or threat to sovereignty?

Despite the government's optimism, the agreement has sparked a wave of criticism among experts. Opponents note that such an approach makes Iraq overly dependent on Turkey, which controls the sources of the rivers.

We in Turkey are committed to supporting Iraq's security, development, and protection, and our unwavering support for this – emphasized Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

At the same time, Iraqi politician Shurooq Alabayachi expressed concern about the ethical side of the issue, emphasizing that water is a human right and should not be a commodity tied to oil revenues. In her opinion, the agreement with Turkey "deviates from internationally recognized principles of water diplomacy."

Regional influence

For Turkey, this agreement has not only economic but also strategic significance. In addition to strengthening regional influence, Ankara gains stable access to oil, which is similar in characteristics to Russian oil.

Iraqi oil, which is comparable in quality to Russian oil, has become a natural substitute, which is especially relevant in the context of Washington's calls to reduce energy dependence on Russia.

