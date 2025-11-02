Iraq and Turkey launched a new stage of cooperation in the water sector: projects will be financed by revenues from Iraqi oil

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
07:16 PM • 3106 views
Ukrenergo: Electricity consumption restriction schedules to be introduced in Ukraine on November 3
02:42 PM • 12844 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
November 2, 01:45 PM • 19983 views
HJC approved the arrest of a judge suspected of a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 31134 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 39574 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 51678 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 75901 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 82998 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 108645 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 98189 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are creating a command for unmanned air defense systems and developing a concept for destroying drones with helicoptersNovember 2, 10:43 AM • 11348 views
DPRK soldiers captured in Ukraine ask to be transferred to South KoreaNovember 2, 11:17 AM • 10823 views
US prepares military foothold near Venezuela - Reuters02:34 PM • 4990 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhoto03:41 PM • 7724 views
Russian tanker caught fire in the Black Sea after drone attack: oil spill recordedPhoto03:58 PM • 4740 views
Publications
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 31134 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 39574 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 108645 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 98189 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 104333 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
António Guterres
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhoto03:41 PM • 7826 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 33051 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 82998 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 104334 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 58557 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Film
Fox News
Gold

Iraq and Turkey launched a new stage of cooperation in the water sector: projects will be financed by revenues from Iraqi oil

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

Ankara and Baghdad signed an agreement on water infrastructure, where Turkish companies will implement projects financed by Iraqi oil. The agreement provides for the construction of three dams and land reclamation programs.

Iraq and Turkey launched a new stage of cooperation in the water sector: projects will be financed by revenues from Iraqi oil

Baghdad and Ankara have signed an agreement that paves the way for large-scale water infrastructure projects in Iraq. Under the agreement, Turkish companies will implement them, and financing will be provided from the proceeds of Iraqi oil sales to Turkey. This was reported by official sources from both sides, according to Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The document defines the mechanism for implementing the framework agreement on water resources management, concluded in April 2024 during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Baghdad. At that time, the countries announced the beginning of a new phase of improved relations after a long period of political disagreements.

According to the agreements, Iraq will establish a special government committee for project selection and invite Turkish businesses to develop them. Payment for the work will be made under a special scheme – from oil supplies to Turkey.

Russian oil product exports collapsed to their lowest level since 2022 – sanctions and drone strikes hit Russian energy – Bloomberg30.10.25, 23:20 • 3449 views

The first package of projects will include: three new dams to improve water collection and conservation, and three land reclamation programs to restore fertility to affected areas.

Water scarcity remains a pressing problem for Iraq: approximately 70% of the country's water resources come from abroad from the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, which originate in Turkey. The construction of Turkish dams previously exacerbated tensions between the states, but the current agreement indicates a gradual transition to cooperation instead of conflict.

Turkey buys more non-Russian oil after latest Western sanctions02.11.25, 18:09 • 2864 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Reuters
Bloomberg L.P.
Baghdad
Iraq
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Ankara
Turkey