Turning Point: Washington meeting united US and Syrian efforts against Islamists - Special Envoy Breck

Kyiv • UNN

 • 750 views

The US and Syria have formally agreed to jointly counter Islamist groups in the Middle East following the visit of self-proclaimed President Al-Sharaa to Washington. This meeting marked a decisive turning point in the modern history of the Middle East.

Turning Point: Washington meeting united US and Syrian efforts against Islamists - Special Envoy Breck

Following the visit of the self-proclaimed President of Syria, Ash-Sharaa, to Washington, the American and Syrian sides documented a joint agreement to counter Islamist groups in the Middle East. This was reported by UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

As a result of the "important" meeting held in Washington between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and Syrian Foreign Minister Asa'ad al-Shibani, a decisive turning point in the modern history of the Middle East has been reached. This was stated by US Special Envoy to Syria and Lebanon Tom Break, who also added about Syria's unprecedented transformation from isolation to partnership.

Break confirmed that during a meeting in the Oval Office with Trump and his team, Ash-Sharaa made a clear and documented commitment to actively confront the remnants of ISIS, IRGC, Hamas, Hezbollah, and other organizations and groups. This commitment, according to Break, embodies Syria's transition from a state considered a source of terrorism to an effective partner in combating it, and a commitment to reconstruction, cooperation, and contribution to stability throughout the region.

Recall

Over the past few months, several plots against the acting President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, who is to join the US fight against the Islamic State group at a meeting in Washington, have been thwarted.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Skirmishes
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Syria
Hakan Fidan
Turkey
United States