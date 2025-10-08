$41.340.11
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Erdogan called Putin and urged to "intensify diplomacy"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin, emphasizing the need to intensify diplomatic initiatives to achieve a just peace in Ukraine. The leaders also discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip, bilateral relations, and energy cooperation.

Erdogan called Putin and urged to "intensify diplomacy"

Ankara continues to present itself as a mediator in efforts to achieve lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia. The latest dialogue between the leaders of Turkey and the Russian Federation has become another stage of diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions and finding mutually acceptable solutions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication of the Directorate of Communications of the Turkish Presidential Administration.

Details

On Tuesday, October 7, a telephone conversation took place between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin. During the conversation, the head of Turkey emphasized the need to intensify diplomatic initiatives that could lead to the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine on the terms of a just and lasting peace.

President Erdoğan stated that diplomatic initiatives must gain momentum to ensure the end of the Ukrainian-Russian war with a just and lasting peace, and that Turkey will continue to work towards achieving peace.

- the post says

It is noted that in addition to the Ukrainian direction, the leaders discussed other important international issues. Erdoğan informed Putin that Ankara is taking steps to establish a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid. Bilateral relations between Turkey and Russia, including trade and energy cooperation, were also at the center of the conversation.

The President of Turkey separately congratulated Putin on his birthday, which gave the conversation a personal diplomatic touch.

According to analysts, Ankara continues to play the role of a mediator between the West and Moscow, seeking to strengthen its position on the world stage through contacts with both sides of the conflict.

Recall

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that a breakthrough in settling Russia's war against Ukraine could happen in a few months, and the contours of a potential agreement are becoming clearer after Putin's meeting with Trump. He noted that the main obstacle to peace is the fate of the unoccupied part of the Donetsk region.

Vita Zelenetska

