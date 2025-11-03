$42.080.01
Muslim countries meet in Istanbul on Gaza ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 578 views

A meeting of foreign ministers from Muslim states has begun in Istanbul to support a ceasefire in Gaza and establish international monitoring forces. Representatives from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan, Pakistan, and Indonesia are participating in the talks.

Muslim countries meet in Istanbul on Gaza ceasefire
Photo: Reuters

A meeting of foreign ministers of Muslim states began in Istanbul on Monday, dedicated to supporting the fragile truce in Gaza and creating an international force to monitor its observance. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Representatives of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan, Pakistan and Indonesia are taking part in the negotiations, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry said. The key topic of the meeting was the implementation of the ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States, as well as humanitarian aid to the residents of Gaza.

Israel said the remains of three people returned from Gaza are not the bodies of hostages01.11.25, 20:19 • 4646 views

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the parties are discussing "the next stage of the truce agreement and the formation of an international stabilization force" that should ensure control over the observance of the ceasefire conditions.

Photo: Reuters
The truce, which has been in effect since October 10, remains unstable – Hamas and Israel accuse each other of violating the agreements. Among the unresolved issues remain the disarmament of Hamas and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip.

Israel threatens to intensify strikes against Hezbollah - media02.11.25, 15:40 • 3496 views

Turkey, a NATO member, consistently opposes Israel's actions in Gaza. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sharply criticized Israeli policy on the eve of the meeting.

Hamas has adhered to the ceasefire, while Israel has a very poor record in this regard. Since the signing of the agreement, we have faced an administration that has killed more than 200 innocent people and has not stopped its occupation 

– Erdoğan said in Istanbul.

He also stressed that Ankara will not allow the annexation of the West Bank or a change in the status of Jerusalem, emphasizing the importance of protecting the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

At the same time, consultations are underway on the terms of the mandate of the ceasefire monitoring force, which must be approved by the UN Security Council.

Israel strikes Hamas infrastructure - media28.10.25, 20:33 • 3423 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
The Diplomat
Skirmishes
United Nations Security Council
Israel
charity
Reuters
NATO
Jerusalem
Jordan
Indonesia
Istanbul
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Hakan Fidan
United Arab Emirates
Turkey
United States
Pakistan