Israel said the remains of three people returned from Gaza are not the bodies of hostages

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
02:21 PM • 13734 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
02:06 PM • 23589 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 32250 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 53325 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 50565 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 38463 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 52199 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 42847 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 37149 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 36564 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Everyone who holds our positions at the front, thereby preserves our entire state: Zelenskyy honored servicemen with state awardsVideoNovember 1, 09:51 AM • 4522 views
New Moldovan government led by Alexandru Munteanu sworn in November 1, 11:02 AM • 16291 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideo01:37 PM • 13333 views
Zelenskyy announced new winter support: direct aid, free travel, and check-ups01:47 PM • 4938 views
It's not scary: "Madyar" announced blackouts in Russia03:47 PM • 5896 views
Publications
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 53333 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 50571 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 67235 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 63170 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 55146 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Vitaliy Kim
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Mykolaiv
Pokrovsk
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideo01:37 PM • 13446 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 32260 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 67235 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 42577 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 51031 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Gold
Film

Israel said the remains of three people returned from Gaza are not the bodies of hostages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1208 views

Israel said the remains of three people handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross in Gaza do not belong to any hostages. This was another setback in the US-brokered ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

Israel said the remains of three people returned from Gaza are not the bodies of hostages

The remains of three people handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross in Gaza do not belong to any hostages, Israel said on Saturday, in another setback for the US-brokered ceasefire deal in the war between Israel and Hamas, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

The handover came after Israel returned the bodies of 30 Palestinians to Gaza on Friday, completing an exchange after militants handed over the remains of two hostages earlier in the week.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Saturday that the remains of the three people do not belong to any hostages. It is unclear whose remains they are.

Hamas' armed wing said it offered to hand over samples of unidentified bodies on Friday, but Israel refused and asked for the remains for examination.

"We handed over the bodies to stop Israel's claims," the statement said. Health officials in Gaza are trying to identify the bodies without access to DNA kits.

Addendum

Since the ceasefire agreement came into effect on October 10, Palestinian militants have released the remains of 17 hostages. Eleven remain in Gaza. Militants have been releasing one or two bodies every few days. Israel has called for faster progress. Hamas said the work is complicated by widespread destruction and Israel's military presence in some areas.

Israel releases the unidentified remains of 15 Palestinians in exchange for the remains of each Israeli hostage. The number of Palestinian bodies returned by Israel since the start of the ceasefire now stands at 225. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, only 75 people have been identified by their families.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Skirmishes
Associated Press
Israel
International Committee of the Red Cross
Benjamin Netanyahu
United States
Gaza Strip