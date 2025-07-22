$41.820.07
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP
Trump withdraws US from UNESCO - NY Post
"First, a lot of work will have to be done": the Kremlin on the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
Defense needs $120 billion next year, half of which is planned to be received with the support of allies - Shmyhal
"Hamrun Spartans" – "Dynamo": Kyiv team starts in the Champions League
“Our goal is to ensure that the parties continue to talk to each other”: Turkish Foreign Ministry on the upcoming negotiations between Russia and Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 870 views

Turkey hopes that the third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will take place in Istanbul this week. Turkey's goal is to ensure that the dialogue between the parties continues.

Turkey hopes that the third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will take place in Istanbul this week. Turkey's goal is to ensure that the parties continue to talk to each other. This was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

Turkey is aware of its regional responsibility at the highest level, while developing friendships in distant geographical regions. This week, there will be intense diplomatic activity in Istanbul. We hope that the 3rd round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will take place this week. Our goal is to ensure that the parties continue to talk to each other 

- said Fidan.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a meeting with the Russian side in Turkey is planned for Wednesday. Rustem Umerov reported on the preparation of the exchange and this meeting.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Rustem Umerov
Istanbul
Hakan Fidan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
