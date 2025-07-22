“Our goal is to ensure that the parties continue to talk to each other”: Turkish Foreign Ministry on the upcoming negotiations between Russia and Ukraine

Turkey hopes that the third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will take place in Istanbul this week. Turkey's goal is to ensure that the parties continue to talk to each other. This was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

Turkey is aware of its regional responsibility at the highest level, while developing friendships in distant geographical regions. This week, there will be intense diplomatic activity in Istanbul. We hope that the 3rd round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will take place this week. Our goal is to ensure that the parties continue to talk to each other - said Fidan.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a meeting with the Russian side in Turkey is planned for Wednesday. Rustem Umerov reported on the preparation of the exchange and this meeting.