A short preparatory meeting between Umerov, Medinsky, and the host party took place in Istanbul

A brief preparatory meeting took place in Istanbul with the participation of three – Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. This was reported to UNN by sources.

There was no separate meeting for the three. There was a brief preparatory meeting with the host side. Umerov, Hakan Fidan, and Medinsky. The format, as last time - the interlocutor reported.

Addition

The Ukrainian delegation is headed by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov.

It also includes, in particular, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Oleksandr Bevz, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsia, and Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Vadym Skibitskyi.

The Russian delegation is headed by Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during a new meeting of representatives in Turkey with the Russian side, Ukraine wants to discuss the return of prisoners, children, and a meeting of leaders.

Zelenskyy also stated that at the negotiations in Turkey, Ukrainian representatives will insist on the need for a complete ceasefire, including strikes on civilian infrastructure.