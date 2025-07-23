$41.770.05
Negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations began in Istanbul
Negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations began in Istanbul
A short preparatory meeting between Umerov, Medinsky, and the host party took place in Istanbul
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
A short preparatory meeting between Umerov, Medinsky, and the host party took place in Istanbul

Kyiv • UNN

A short preparatory meeting took place in Istanbul with the participation of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The Ukrainian delegation aims to discuss the return of prisoners, children, and a complete ceasefire.

A short preparatory meeting between Umerov, Medinsky, and the host party took place in Istanbul

A brief preparatory meeting took place in Istanbul with the participation of three – Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. This was reported to UNN by sources.

There was no separate meeting for the three. There was a brief preparatory meeting with the host side. Umerov, Hakan Fidan, and Medinsky. The format, as last time 

- the interlocutor reported.

Addition

The Ukrainian delegation is headed by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov.

It also includes, in particular, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Oleksandr Bevz, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsia, and Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Vadym Skibitskyi.

The Russian delegation is headed by Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during a new meeting of representatives in Turkey with the Russian side, Ukraine wants to discuss the return of prisoners, children, and a meeting of leaders.

Zelenskyy also stated that at the negotiations in Turkey, Ukrainian representatives will insist on the need for a complete ceasefire, including strikes on civilian infrastructure.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Rustem Umerov
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Istanbul
Hakan Fidan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
