Umerov arrived in Ankara for talks with the Turkish Foreign Minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov in Ankara, Anadolu reports, writes UNN.

Details

"According to information received from sources in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (of Turkey), Minister Fidan met with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Umerov in the capital," the publication says.

No details were provided. But the meeting takes place on the eve of the negotiations scheduled for January 3 at the level of national security advisers of the countries of the "coalition of the willing."

Addition

National security advisers of the countries of the "coalition of the willing" and Ukraine have scheduled a meeting in Ukraine on January 3, after which a meeting at the level of leaders is expected on January 6 in France, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, pointing to the "readiness" of US President Donald Trump's team "to participate in all effective formats."

Umerov reported that representatives of more than 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission and the European Council, are expected to participate in the meeting with European partners on January 3 in the format of national security advisers. American partners are also expected to join online.

