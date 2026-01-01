Umerov arrived in Ankara for talks with the Turkish Foreign Minister

$42.350.03
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
11:27 AM • 7792 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
10:32 AM • 9968 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
10:10 AM • 9892 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 81873 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 98761 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 38376 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 37800 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 33397 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 27201 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Minus 1060 fighters and 769 UAVs: with what losses do Russians enter 2026January 1, 05:48 AM • 14224 views
Trump voiced a New Year's wish for peace during a party at Mar-a-LagoVideo07:47 AM • 13554 views
Chinese scientists experimentally confirmed Niels Bohr's correctness in his debate with Einstein08:01 AM • 53617 views
Due to Russian attacks, power outages in Volyn, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy08:05 AM • 11706 views
In Volyn, fires at critical infrastructure facilities were extinguished after a Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideo08:12 AM • 8056 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral11:39 AM • 7660 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 81874 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 49315 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 86362 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 84386 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Oleh Syniehubov
Denys Shmyhal
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideo12:15 PM • 2808 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 19474 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 21215 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 49319 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 21686 views
Umerov arrived in Ankara for talks with the Turkish Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov in Ankara. The meeting took place on the eve of the talks between national security advisers of the "coalition of the willing" countries on January 3.

Umerov arrived in Ankara for talks with the Turkish Foreign Minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov in Ankara, Anadolu reports, writes UNN.

Details

"According to information received from sources in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (of Turkey), Minister Fidan met with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Umerov in the capital," the publication says.

No details were provided. But the meeting takes place on the eve of the negotiations scheduled for January 3 at the level of national security advisers of the countries of the "coalition of the willing."

Addition

National security advisers of the countries of the "coalition of the willing" and Ukraine have scheduled a meeting in Ukraine on January 3, after which a meeting at the level of leaders is expected on January 6 in France, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, pointing to the "readiness" of US President Donald Trump's team "to participate in all effective formats."

Umerov reported that representatives of more than 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission and the European Council, are expected to participate in the meeting with European partners on January 3 in the format of national security advisers. American partners are also expected to join online.

Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 331.12.25, 20:52 • 98795 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Rustem Umerov
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Donald Trump
France
Hakan Fidan
Ankara
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine