RF is not interested in compromise without Ukraine's capitulation - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

ISW analysts claim that the Kremlin is not interested in a compromise that does not mean Ukraine's capitulation. Lavrov's statements from August 1 are consistent with the positions of Putin and Lukashenka, confirming Moscow's unchanged demands.

RF is not interested in compromise without Ukraine's capitulation - ISW

The Kremlin is not interested in any compromise in the negotiation process unless it means Ukraine's capitulation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the analytical report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Details

The report states that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's statements on August 1 largely repeat the rhetoric of Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenka, voiced during their joint press conference on the same day.

According to experts, this indicates a coordinated Kremlin line aimed at forming a single narrative among Russian officials regarding the negotiation process.

In his statements, Lavrov blamed Ukraine for the lack of progress in the negotiations and reaffirmed Moscow's unwavering commitment to its traditional demands.

In particular, the minister stated that the negotiation process between Ukraine and Russia on ending the war is progressing, but its pace is allegedly being held back by the Ukrainian side.

ISW emphasizes that Moscow is not interested in any compromise unless it means Ukraine's capitulation, and continues to promote provocative rhetoric to undermine the unity of the US and Europe.

- ISW analysts report.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Russia expects a concrete response from Kyiv regarding the initiative to create online working groups. He also claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly constantly changes his conditions for starting negotiations and a ceasefire.

Lavrov emphasized Russia's commitment to its long-standing military goals in Ukraine and stressed that any potential peace settlement must "eliminate the root causes" of the war.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War are convinced that these statements reflect the official position of the Kremlin regarding the terms of negotiations and Russia's military goals.

Recall

On July 23, 2025, the third round of negotiations on ending the war between Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul.

At the beginning of the negotiations, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed hope that during the third round, the parties would hold meaningful and result-oriented consultations on the memorandums exchanged by Ukraine and Russia during the previous meeting.

In Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian sides reached an agreement on the exchange of not only military personnel but also civilians.

"US ready to take additional measures": Trump gives Russia and Ukraine 10-day ultimatum for peace deal

