Short-term truces, prisoner exchanges, and the return of thousands of bodies: Medinsky revealed what else Russia offered Ukraine

The head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky, stated that Ukraine was offered a number of initiatives - an exchange of at least 1,200 more prisoners of war, a short-term ceasefire, and the transfer of 3,000 bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Russia offered Ukraine an exchange of at least 1,200 more prisoners of war from each side - Medinsky stated.

In addition, according to him, Russia proposed that Kyiv consider declaring short ceasefires, lasting 24 or 48 hours, to retrieve the wounded and the bodies of soldiers.

Medinsky added that the Russian Federation offered Kyiv to transfer another 3,000 bodies of fallen Ukrainian servicemen.

The Russian Federation proposes Ukraine to form three working groups that will work online - Medinsky

In Istanbul, the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations concluded.

At the beginning of the negotiations, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed hope that during the third round, the parties would hold substantive and results-oriented consultations on the memorandums exchanged by Ukraine and Russia during the previous meeting.