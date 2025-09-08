$41.350.00
"More and more countries understand Russia's position on Ukraine" - Peskov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Peskov claims that more and more countries share Moscow's position on the war in Ukraine. At the same time, the Kremlin does not confirm its readiness for territorial compromises.

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian dictator, stated that more and more states allegedly share Moscow's position on the war against Ukraine and understand the reasons for the so-called special operation. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

More and more countries understand Russia's position on Ukraine and the root causes of the special operation

- he stated.

Addition

The Kremlin does not confirm its readiness for territorial compromises, as stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. Peskov did not comment on the information that Moscow agrees to stop at the front line.

At the same time, Russia claims that Europe is hindering peace efforts regarding Ukraine, which, in their opinion, are being coordinated between Putin and Trump.

But, despite everything, Trump stated that he is ready to move to the "second stage" of sanctions against Russia if Putin does not stop the war against Ukraine.

Recall

Almost daily, Russia strikes civilian targets and kills civilians in Ukraine. On the night of September 7, Russian troops attacked Kyiv. Hits on residential buildings were recorded, and the death of two people - a young woman and her two-month-old son - was also confirmed.

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkrainePolitics
