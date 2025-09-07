Russia massively attacked Kyiv region with drones: there is a victim, damaged houses, horses died
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of September 7, Russia massively attacked the Kyiv region with drones, damaging private houses and warehouses in three districts. An 18-year-old girl sustained a leg injury, and 7 horses died in Fastiv district.
On the night of September 7, Russia massively attacked Kyiv Oblast with drones. The consequences are being recorded in three districts of the region. An 18-year-old girl sustained a leg injury. This was reported by Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
On Sunday, September 7, at 06:09 AM, Mykola Kalashnyk reported on his Telegram channel about a massive attack by enemy drones on peaceful settlements in Kyiv Oblast.
Unfortunately, there is a victim. As a result of the enemy attack in Brovary, an 18-year-old girl sustained a leg injury. She has been hospitalized to a local hospital. All necessary medical assistance is being provided
The consequences of the enemy attack are already being recorded:
In Brovary district, a private house and warehouse premises were damaged.
In Buchansky district, two private houses were damaged.
In Fastiv district, a private house and a stable were damaged. 7 horses died.
Recall
On the night of September 7, Russian troops attacked Kyiv. Hits and destruction were recorded in Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts, with 2 reported deaths, including a child. At least 18 people were injured.