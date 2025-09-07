Russia massively attacked Kyiv region with drones: there is a victim, damaged houses, horses died

On the night of September 7, Russia massively attacked Kyiv Oblast with drones. The consequences are being recorded in three districts of the region. An 18-year-old girl sustained a leg injury. This was reported by Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

On Sunday, September 7, at 06:09 AM, Mykola Kalashnyk reported on his Telegram channel about a massive attack by enemy drones on peaceful settlements in Kyiv Oblast.

Unfortunately, there is a victim. As a result of the enemy attack in Brovary, an 18-year-old girl sustained a leg injury. She has been hospitalized to a local hospital. All necessary medical assistance is being provided - stated the official's post.

The consequences of the enemy attack are already being recorded:

In Brovary district, a private house and warehouse premises were damaged.

In Buchansky district, two private houses were damaged.

In Fastiv district, a private house and a stable were damaged. 7 horses died.

Recall

On the night of September 7, Russian troops attacked Kyiv. Hits and destruction were recorded in Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts, with 2 reported deaths, including a child. At least 18 people were injured.