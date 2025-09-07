Russia massively attacked Kyiv region with drones: there is a victim, damaged houses, horses died

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
01:43 AM • 8794 views
Night attack on Kyiv: child among dead, 18 more people injured (photo)
September 6, 07:15 PM • 15763 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 37973 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 59071 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 54530 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 44892 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 50432 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 62253 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 35675 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 43171 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
1.1m/s
79%
756mm
Popular news
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 10025 views
The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to four PhotoSeptember 6, 06:48 PM • 3762 views
US Court of Appeals orders Trump administration to unblock foreign aidSeptember 6, 07:24 PM • 2880 views
In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district, cars are burning in a parking lot due to a Russian attack - KMVA12:36 AM • 11719 views
Woman died in Kyiv shelter during night attack02:43 AM • 3830 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 59073 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 54532 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 62253 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 42697 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 65736 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Ivan Fedorov
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
White House
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 10082 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 45125 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 98580 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 42940 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 47118 views
Actual
Fake news
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

Russia massively attacked Kyiv region with drones: there is a victim, damaged houses, horses died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 0 views

On the night of September 7, Russia massively attacked the Kyiv region with drones, damaging private houses and warehouses in three districts. An 18-year-old girl sustained a leg injury, and 7 horses died in Fastiv district.

Russia massively attacked Kyiv region with drones: there is a victim, damaged houses, horses died

On the night of September 7, Russia massively attacked Kyiv Oblast with drones. The consequences are being recorded in three districts of the region. An 18-year-old girl sustained a leg injury. This was reported by Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

On Sunday, September 7, at 06:09 AM, Mykola Kalashnyk reported on his Telegram channel about a massive attack by enemy drones on peaceful settlements in Kyiv Oblast.

Unfortunately, there is a victim. As a result of the enemy attack in Brovary, an 18-year-old girl sustained a leg injury. She has been hospitalized to a local hospital. All necessary medical assistance is being provided

- stated the official's post.

The consequences of the enemy attack are already being recorded:

In Brovary district, a private house and warehouse premises were damaged.

In Buchansky district, two private houses were damaged.

In Fastiv district, a private house and a stable were damaged. 7 horses died.

Recall

On the night of September 7, Russian troops attacked Kyiv. Hits and destruction were recorded in Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts, with 2 reported deaths, including a child. At least 18 people were injured.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Darnytskyi District
Sviatoshynskyi District
Kyiv Oblast
Brovary
Kyiv