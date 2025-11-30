Agreement between Ukraine and Russia will ensure stability for 50-70 years - Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan

A potential peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia could ensure peace in the region for the next 50-70 years. Both countries are now closer to peace, said Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, as reported by UNN with reference to Anadolu.

Details

Putin is also ready, under certain conditions, to accept a ceasefire and a comprehensive peace agreement. This has been conveyed to the Ukrainian side, and we are involved in some aspects of this process. This war is very costly for Russia as well - stated the Turkish Foreign Minister.

Fidan added that every state has the right and obligation to protect its national security, so the discussed peace agreement is important not only for ending the war in Ukraine but also for ensuring long-term stability throughout Europe.

Recall

American and Ukrainian officials are meeting in Miami before US President Donald Trump's delegation travels to Moscow for talks with Vladimir Putin on a revised peace plan.

Also, footage appeared online of the Ukrainian delegation's arrival in the US for negotiations.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the US seeks to end the war by creating a mechanism for Ukraine's independence and sovereignty.