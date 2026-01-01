Spoke about security, negotiations and the return of Ukrainians: Umerov on meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister
Kyiv • UNN
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara. The security situation, negotiation processes, and the return of Ukrainians were discussed.
We discussed the security situation, the course of negotiation processes, and the coordination of further steps. As always, special attention was paid to the humanitarian track and issues of returning our people.
According to him, Turkey is an important partner of Ukraine and one of the key platforms for dialogue.
We continue to work in close cooperation. Following the meeting, I reported to the President of Ukraine.
