Spoke about security, negotiations and the return of Ukrainians: Umerov on meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov confirmed that he met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara. They discussed the security situation and the return of Ukrainians, reports UNN.

We discussed the security situation, the course of negotiation processes, and the coordination of further steps. As always, special attention was paid to the humanitarian track and issues of returning our people. - Umerov said after the meeting with Fidan.

According to him, Turkey is an important partner of Ukraine and one of the key platforms for dialogue.

We continue to work in close cooperation. Following the meeting, I reported to the President of Ukraine. - summarized the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Umerov arrived in Ankara for talks with the Turkish Foreign Minister