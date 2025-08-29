Turkey severs all trade and economic ties with Israel

$41.260.06
48.130.25
ukenru
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 14220 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
12:28 PM • 60768 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 61382 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM • 40888 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 55660 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 42344 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 75217 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 69981 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 66612 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 161411 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2.5m/s
44%
750mm
Popular news
Over 60 Ukrainian prisoners of war identified in a penal colony in Chechnya: what is known about their fateAugust 29, 10:52 AM • 32611 views
General Staff on the phalanges of fingers of Ukrainian soldiers handed over by Wagner mercenaries: negotiation processes are underwayAugust 29, 11:34 AM • 34193 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideo12:35 PM • 53605 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation12:47 PM • 50578 views
Yermak met with Witkoff: details revealed02:23 PM • 36215 views
Publications
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation12:47 PM • 51329 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideo12:35 PM • 54414 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto12:28 PM • 60656 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 61278 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 75139 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Josep Borrell
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Turkey
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhoto01:11 PM • 19675 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 157637 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 186407 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 187645 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 174380 views
Actual
The Guardian
Mi-8
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Turkey severs all trade and economic ties with Israel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 340 views

Turkey has completely severed all trade and economic ties with Israel, including closing its airspace to Israeli aircraft. This move could increase flight times from Israel to some countries by almost two hours.

Turkey severs all trade and economic ties with Israel

Turkey has decided to completely sever all trade and economic ties with Israel, and has also closed its airspace to Israeli aircraft. This was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, as reported by The Jerusalem Post, according to UNN.

Details

Turkey has decided to completely sever all trade and economic ties with Israel and is closing its airspace to Israeli aircraft.

- Fidan said.

The publication notes that while the economic consequences of this move are not yet known, detours caused by the airspace closure could increase flight times from Israel to countries like Georgia and Azerbaijan by almost two hours.

An Israeli official stated that "Turkey has already announced the severance of economic relations with Israel in the past, but relations continued."

This move comes after reports that Turkish port authorities have unofficially begun requiring shipping agents to provide letters stating that vessels are not linked to Israel and are not carrying military or dangerous goods destined for that country.

- the publication adds.

According to sources in the shipping industry, this move is another measure taken by Turkey against Israel after it severed $7 billion worth of annual trade relations with the country last year due to the war in Gaza with Hamas.

Recall

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time publicly acknowledged the genocide of Armenians, Assyrians, and Greeks in the Ottoman Empire, which angered Ankara.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Azerbaijan
Binyamin Netanyahu
Hakan Fidan
Ankara
Turkey
Gaza Strip
Georgia