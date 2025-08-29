$41.320.08
Russia changed its position on the war in Ukraine: Turkey revealed Putin's new demands

Kyiv • UNN

 • 404 views

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that there have been noticeable changes in Russia's position regarding the war in Ukraine. Russia no longer insists on controlling the entire territory of four Ukrainian regions, but seeks to hold the front line in Zaporizhzhia and consolidate 25-30% of Donetsk region.

Russia changed its position on the war in Ukraine: Turkey revealed Putin's new demands

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan noted that Russia's position on the war in Ukraine has undergone noticeable changes in recent months. This is reported by tgrthaber.com, transmitted by UNN.

Details

According to Fidan, during the third round of talks in Istanbul, the parties presented concrete positions for the first time. Subsequently, they were brought up for discussion during the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

That's when we saw the beginning of the end

- said the Turkish Foreign Minister

According to him, the Russian Federation no longer insists on controlling the entire territory of the four Ukrainian regions. However, now it is about holding the front line in Zaporizhzhia and securing 25-30% of the Donetsk region for Russia.

The fact that Moscow agreed to guarantee these conditions with a security mechanism is striking. This creates a basis for a future settlement, although at the same time it poses complex challenges for both countries, especially Ukraine.

- Fidan noted.

At the same time, he believes that the strategic loss of part of Donetsk region complicates the defense of the rest of the region. At the same time, the system of international guarantees can balance the situation and provide space for further dialogue.

Recall

On July 23, 2025, the third round of negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia took place. The parties agreed on a new exchange, which should cover not only prisoners of war, but also civilian citizens.

The Ukrainian delegation was headed by Rustem Umerov, the Russian one by Vladimir Medinsky.

After the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, it became known that the Kremlin head demands Ukraine withdraw troops from Donbas and abandon NATO membership. In return, Moscow is ready to stop the war along the current front line in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

