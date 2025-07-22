Night attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service showed consequences of enemy drone strikes

$41.750.12
48.610.15
ukenru
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
July 21, 05:47 PM • 17665 views
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
July 21, 05:25 PM • 47369 views
National Security and Defense Council introduced a real moratorium on business inspections - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 92231 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 02:45 PM • 54969 views
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
Exclusive
July 21, 02:09 PM • 85018 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
July 21, 12:26 PM • 44159 views
He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit
Exclusive
July 21, 10:21 AM • 50220 views
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
July 21, 10:00 AM • 57274 views
Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
July 21, 09:37 AM • 52631 views
Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees
Exclusive
July 21, 09:08 AM • 47520 views
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders justified - MP Vlasenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
0m/s
92%
744mm
Popular news
Massive Russian attack: 500 rescuers eliminated the consequences, the longest fire was extinguished in Kharkiv - for 19 hoursJuly 21, 06:25 PM • 9232 views
Russian strike on Sumy: injured, damaged buildingsJuly 21, 08:29 PM • 7214 views
Netherlands to make significant contribution to Patriot supplies for Ukraine - Defense Minister12:40 AM • 7750 views
Two Kyiv residents set fire to homes of military families on order of Russian special services: details from the National Police01:01 AM • 5558 views
Iran declares readiness for nuclear talks with the US, but there's a condition02:11 AM • 3184 views
Publications
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 70415 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 92233 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
Exclusive
July 21, 02:09 PM • 85020 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 395374 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 315924 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Turkey
Norway
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 114666 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 209405 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 225943 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 223008 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 222961 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Leopard 2
S-300 missile system
Flakpanzer Gepard

Night attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service showed consequences of enemy drone strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

On the night of July 22, Odesa was attacked by ударних drones, which caused a fire in a parking lot, damaged cars, shattered windows, and destroyed a store. One person was injured, and 62 rescuers and 17 units of State Emergency Service equipment worked at the scene.

Night attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service showed consequences of enemy drone strikes

On the night of Tuesday, July 22, the enemy attacked Odesa with attack drones. The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian strikes, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that as a result of the attack, a fire broke out in the parking lot, cars were burning. Windows were also blown out in a high-rise building and a store was damaged.

SES psychologists worked at the scene. According to preliminary information, 1 person was injured

- the rescuers' report says.

It is also indicated that 17 units of equipment and 62 rescuers were involved from the State Emergency Service.

Recall

In Odesa, on the night of July 22, explosions occurred. Despite the active work of Ukrainian air defense forces, there is damage to civilian infrastructure.

Attack on Odesa: city mayor spoke about the consequences of enemy drone strikes22.07.25, 04:47 • 1842 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Odesa
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9