Night attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service showed consequences of enemy drone strikes

On the night of Tuesday, July 22, the enemy attacked Odesa with attack drones. The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian strikes, UNN reports.

It is noted that as a result of the attack, a fire broke out in the parking lot, cars were burning. Windows were also blown out in a high-rise building and a store was damaged.

SES psychologists worked at the scene. According to preliminary information, 1 person was injured - the rescuers' report says.

It is also indicated that 17 units of equipment and 62 rescuers were involved from the State Emergency Service.

In Odesa, on the night of July 22, explosions occurred. Despite the active work of Ukrainian air defense forces, there is damage to civilian infrastructure.

