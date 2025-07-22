Attack on Odesa: city mayor spoke about the consequences of enemy drone strikes

On the night of July 22, the enemy attacked Odesa region with attack UAVs, some of the drones flew directly to the regional center. This was reported by the city mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, as a result of the attack, windows were blown out in high-rise buildings in one of the city's districts, and cars burned in the nearby parking lot.

Also, a fire in an administrative building was recorded in another part of the city - Trukhanov noted.

He added that there has been no information about deaths or injuries so far. Emergency services are working on site.

Recall

In Odesa, on the night of July 22, explosions were heard. Despite the active work of Ukrainian air defense forces, there is damage to civilian infrastructure.

