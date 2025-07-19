Massive Russian attack on Odesa claims one life, 6 injured: new footage of consequences

As a result of Russia's massive night attack on Odesa, one person was killed and 6 were injured, the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on the night of July 19, the armed forces of the Russian Federation attacked Odesa with attack drones. It was preliminarily established that the enemy used more than 20 UAVs.

As a result of the attack, a woman was killed, and 6 more local residents received injuries of varying degrees of severity; they are being provided with medical assistance. Data on other possible victims are being clarified - reported the prosecutor's office.

As indicated, at least eight residential buildings were damaged, in one of which almost ten apartments were completely destroyed. The premises of a medical laboratory, shops, a beauty salon, catering establishments, and citizens' cars were also damaged.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of war crimes that led to a person's death (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Five people were rescued from burning apartments in Odesa, one rescued woman died: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences