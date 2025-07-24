The fire at Odesa's "Pryvoz" after Russia's night attack has been extinguished: new footage of the aftermath

$41.770.05
48.870.07
ukenru
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:24 PM • 18669 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 48388 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 31848 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 31308 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 61727 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 104997 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 12:48 PM • 60706 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
July 23, 12:21 PM • 86435 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 192744 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
July 23, 09:26 AM • 150859 views
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2.4m/s
58%
748mm
Popular news
40 years in prison and a $2 million fine: Matthew Perry's doctor pleads guilty to actor's deathJuly 23, 10:27 PM • 12612 views
Personnel rotations took place in the Cabinet of Ministers: who received high positionsJuly 23, 10:48 PM • 22472 views
Ukraine put forward three key priorities at the Istanbul talks - Umerov01:40 AM • 23800 views
Odesa's Pryvoz engulfed in flames after enemy attack02:54 AM • 20161 views
Enemy attack destroyed a 9-story building in Odesa, there is a threat of collapse04:30 AM • 30072 views
Publications
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 104997 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 192744 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 249085 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 279727 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 290138 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Hakan Fidan
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Turkey
Istanbul
United States
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 151315 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 271778 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 357900 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 363943 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 353869 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
MIM-23 Hawk
M2 Bradley
Airbus A320 series

The fire at Odesa's "Pryvoz" after Russia's night attack has been extinguished: new footage of the aftermath

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service extinguished the fire in a two-story building and trade pavilions at the "Pryvoz" market in Odesa. The fire broke out as a result of a massive attack by Russian drones on the city.

The fire at Odesa's "Pryvoz" after Russia's night attack has been extinguished: new footage of the aftermath

In Odesa, a fire was extinguished on the territory of the "Pryvoz" market after a massive attack by Russian troops on the city with attack drones, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

On the territory of the "Pryvoz" market, rescuers extinguished a fire in a two-story building and trade pavilions that arose as a result of Russian strikes.

- reported the State Emergency Service.

Enemy attack destroyed a 9-story building in Odesa, there is a threat of collapse24.07.25, 07:30 • 30223 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Odesa
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9