The fire at Odesa's "Pryvoz" after Russia's night attack has been extinguished: new footage of the aftermath

In Odesa, a fire was extinguished on the territory of the "Pryvoz" market after a massive attack by Russian troops on the city with attack drones, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

On the territory of the "Pryvoz" market, rescuers extinguished a fire in a two-story building and trade pavilions that arose as a result of Russian strikes. - reported the State Emergency Service.

