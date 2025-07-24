The fire at Odesa's "Pryvoz" after Russia's night attack has been extinguished: new footage of the aftermath
Kyiv • UNN
Rescuers of the State Emergency Service extinguished the fire in a two-story building and trade pavilions at the "Pryvoz" market in Odesa. The fire broke out as a result of a massive attack by Russian drones on the city.
In Odesa, a fire was extinguished on the territory of the "Pryvoz" market after a massive attack by Russian troops on the city with attack drones, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, showing the consequences, writes UNN.
On the territory of the "Pryvoz" market, rescuers extinguished a fire in a two-story building and trade pavilions that arose as a result of Russian strikes.
