“He has enough problems with his wife.” Trump says he won't deport Prince Harry

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 52638 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100459 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104012 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120531 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101475 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127476 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103221 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113262 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116882 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160889 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104886 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101050 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 78421 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109396 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103722 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 120536 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127478 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160890 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151116 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183271 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103722 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109396 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137690 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139456 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167311 views
“He has enough problems with his wife.” Trump says he won't deport Prince Harry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38499 views

Donald Trump has said that he is not interested in deporting Prince Harry from the United States, despite the verification of the legality of his stay. According to the president, “Harry has enough problems with his wife.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would not deport British Prince Harry, despite questions about his legal stay in the country. According to the American leader, “Harry already has enough problems with his wife.” This was reported by the New York Post, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that on Friday, February 07, the President of the United States of America Donald Trump told The New York Post that he was not interested in deporting Harry from the country.

I'll leave him alone. He has enough problems with his wife. She's terrible

- Donald Trump said.

The head of the White House, who had previously criticized Meghan Markle, also praised Prince William, whom he met in December in Paris.

I think William is a wonderful young man

- said the American leader.

“The Duke of Sussex and his liberal American wife Meghan Markle have expressed disapproval of Trump over the years, including once calling the president “divisive” and a “misogynist,” the publication said.

Recall

A court in Washington is again reviewing the legality of Prince Harry's stay in the United States due to his admission of drug use in his memoir. Donald Trump said he would not defend the duke in the case.

Prince Harry could receive $2.5 million in compensation from NGN05.02.25, 10:32 • 111113 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
prince-harry-duke-of-sussexPrince Harry, Duke of Sussex
william-prince-of-walesWilliam, Prince of Wales
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
parisParis
united-statesUnited States
mehan-hertsohynia-sassekskaMeghan, Duchess of Sussex

Contact us about advertising