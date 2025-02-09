“He has enough problems with his wife.” Trump says he won't deport Prince Harry

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would not deport British Prince Harry, despite questions about his legal stay in the country. According to the American leader, “Harry already has enough problems with his wife.” This was reported by the New York Post, according to UNN.

It is noted that on Friday, February 07, the President of the United States of America Donald Trump told The New York Post that he was not interested in deporting Harry from the country.

I'll leave him alone. He has enough problems with his wife. She's terrible - Donald Trump said.

The head of the White House, who had previously criticized Meghan Markle, also praised Prince William, whom he met in December in Paris.

I think William is a wonderful young man - said the American leader.

“The Duke of Sussex and his liberal American wife Meghan Markle have expressed disapproval of Trump over the years, including once calling the president “divisive” and a “misogynist,” the publication said.

A court in Washington is again reviewing the legality of Prince Harry's stay in the United States due to his admission of drug use in his memoir. Donald Trump said he would not defend the duke in the case.

