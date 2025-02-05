Prince Harry could receive $2.5 million in compensation from NGN

Prince Harry could have received about $2.5 million in compensation from News Group Newspapers (NGN) after settling a lawsuit over illegal information gathering. However, sources claim that most of the money paid went to legal fees, and the actual amount he received was much less.

It was reported that Prince Harry, after expenses, could have received only 2 million pounds ($2.5 million) in a deal made with Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN). However, sources close to the case deny that he has benefited significantly from this arrangement.

Harry settled a lawsuit against the publisher of The Sun and the defunct News of the World out of court, accusing the company of illegal information gathering. Initially, it was reported that he received a compensation of 10 million pounds, but sources claim that a significant part of this amount went to cover legal fees, and Harry's actual share is much smaller.

According to The Daily Beast, an insider familiar with the details of the deal explained that the amount speculated includes both compensation and costs in the two cases (Harry's and Watson's), with approximately 75% of the total amount going to legal fees. Harry's alleged share is more than double the compensation Prince William likely received in a similar lawsuit against NGN.

Although the exact amount of the settlement was not disclosed, Tortoise Media, a company headed by the former NGN executive, suggested that it was around £1 million ($1.25 million). Harry's case was settled last month after intense negotiations that lasted until the last minute.

The discussions were complicated by the eight-hour time difference between Montecito, where Harry now lives, and London.

Prince Harry has agreed to an out-of-court settlement with News Group Newspapers (NGN), the British subsidiary of the empire of tycoon Rupert Murdoch and owner of The Sun newspaper.