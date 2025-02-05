ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 1419 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 56693 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101250 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104758 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121956 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 101936 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128486 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103484 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113278 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116895 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Prince Harry could receive $2.5 million in compensation from NGN

Prince Harry could receive $2.5 million in compensation from NGN

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 111114 views

Prince Harry could have received $2.5 million in compensation from News Group Newspapers for the illegal collection of information. Most of the amount was spent on legal fees, and the actual payment was much less.

Prince Harry could have received about $2.5 million in compensation from News Group Newspapers (NGN) after settling a lawsuit over illegal information gathering. However, sources claim that most of the money paid went to legal fees, and the actual amount he received was much less.

Writes UNN with reference to Express.

It was reported that Prince Harry, after expenses, could have received only 2 million pounds ($2.5 million) in a deal made with Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN). However, sources close to the case deny that he has benefited significantly from this arrangement.

Harry settled a lawsuit against the publisher of The Sun and the defunct News of the World out of court, accusing the company of illegal information gathering. Initially, it was reported that he received a compensation of 10 million pounds, but sources claim that a significant part of this amount went to cover legal fees, and Harry's actual share is much smaller.

It became known what nickname King Charles gave Meghan Markle27.01.25, 16:07 • 121032 views

According to The Daily Beast, an insider familiar with the details of the deal explained that the amount speculated includes both compensation and costs in the two cases (Harry's and Watson's), with approximately 75% of the total amount going to legal fees. Harry's alleged share is more than double the compensation Prince William likely received in a similar lawsuit against NGN.

Although the exact amount of the settlement was not disclosed, Tortoise Media, a company headed by the former NGN executive, suggested that it was around £1 million ($1.25 million). Harry's case was settled last month after intense negotiations that lasted until the last minute.

The discussions were complicated by the eight-hour time difference between Montecito, where Harry now lives, and London.

Nugget 

Prince Harry has agreed to an out-of-court settlement with News Group Newspapers (NGN), the British subsidiary of the empire of tycoon Rupert Murdoch and owner of The Sun newspaper. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

prince-harry-duke-of-sussexPrince Harry, Duke of Sussex
londonLondon

