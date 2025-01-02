Meghan Markle returned to Instagram and immediately caused a stir

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has returned to social media and has already received the first criticism because she turned off comments under her post, UNN writes with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

The 43-year-old Duchess of Sussex returned to Instagram, posting a short video of herself on the beach in a white suit.

In the video, which was presumably shot by her husband, Prince Harry, Meghan runs along the coast and the wind blows her hair.

The video also shows the Duchess writing "2025" on the wet sand.

The post immediately attracted the attention of tens of thousands of people and caused a massive stir on the Internet.

The Duchess of Sussex quickly turned off comments on the video, but this move provoked a strong reaction from other social media users.

Some called her a "coward" for turning them off, while others praised her.

"Meghan Markle is still a coward. She turned off comments," one woman wrote on social network X.

Recall

