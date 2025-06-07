Seven tons of anxiety: Kyiv shows the installation "Black Cloud" for Burning Man 2025 7 June 2025
Kyiv • UNN
The installation "Black Cloud" was presented in the capital, which will represent Ukraine at Burning Man 2025. This is a large-scale cloud of 45 smaller clouds, symbolizing threats and featuring audio with explosions.
Today, the presentation of the installation "Black Cloud" took place on Sofia Square in the capital — a new Ukrainian art object that will represent Ukraine at Burning Man 2025 this year, UNN reports with reference to the project team.
Details
"Black Cloud" is a large-scale aerial installation weighing 7 tons, 30 meters long, 17 meters wide and 15 meters high (measuring 30×17×15 meters). Its shape is stylized as a child's drawing of a thundercloud — simple and at the same time disturbing. It periodically comes to life with flashes of lightning and thunder, warning the world to be ready for challenges and dangers – Get Ready!
"Black Cloud" consists of 45 smaller clouds, which took 4 km of black fabric to sew.
Installation concept
"Black Cloud" symbolizes numerous threats — from global crises to personal challenges — that remain unspoken or unnoticed until they suddenly appear overhead. We gave them shape, weight and presence. This is not a decoration — it is a signal. This is a conversation that needs to be started before it's too late," — says the installation artist Oleksiy Sai.
"This is not only an art object, but also an emotional metaphor for the current state of the world: disturbing, overhanging, loud and at the same time seductively soft in shape. Its presence cannot be ignored — just like the questions it asks."
The sounds of thunder emanating from it are not the thunder that residents of countries without war are used to hearing. The soundtrack for "Black Cloud", as an artistic experiment, was created by Ukrainian drum and bass producer Involver (formerly known as VovKING). For it, he used sounds from the acoustic diary of Zaporizhzhia musician Denys Vasyliev (Barabanza band), which documented Russian war crimes. The installation uses the sounds of explosions and shelling of Zaporizhzhia, which is suffering from various types of Russian weapons