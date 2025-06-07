Seven tons of anxiety: Kyiv shows the installation "Black Cloud" for Burning Man 2025 7 June 2025

Today, the presentation of the installation "Black Cloud" took place on Sofia Square in the capital — a new Ukrainian art object that will represent Ukraine at Burning Man 2025 this year, UNN reports with reference to the project team.

Details

"Black Cloud" is a large-scale aerial installation weighing 7 tons, 30 meters long, 17 meters wide and 15 meters high (measuring 30×17×15 meters). Its shape is stylized as a child's drawing of a thundercloud — simple and at the same time disturbing. It periodically comes to life with flashes of lightning and thunder, warning the world to be ready for challenges and dangers – Get Ready!

"Black Cloud" consists of 45 smaller clouds, which took 4 km of black fabric to sew.

Installation concept

"Black Cloud" symbolizes numerous threats — from global crises to personal challenges — that remain unspoken or unnoticed until they suddenly appear overhead. We gave them shape, weight and presence. This is not a decoration — it is a signal. This is a conversation that needs to be started before it's too late," — says the installation artist Oleksiy Sai.

"This is not only an art object, but also an emotional metaphor for the current state of the world: disturbing, overhanging, loud and at the same time seductively soft in shape. Its presence cannot be ignored — just like the questions it asks."